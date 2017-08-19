‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’: Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Kris, And Kendall – Who Is The Richest?

If there are two things that the Kardashian family will never lack, that would be fame and money.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has achieved great success in the past years, and they have slowly become household names. With all the success that followed each member of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, all of them are now millionaires.

With all the news circling around them, people are naturally curious as to who is the richest Kardashian member.

Kim Kardashian West

According to OK! the richest member of the Kardashians earned an impressive $51 million in 2016 alone.

Kim Kardashian is no longer just a reality star. She is now a makeup and fashion icon who is also a game developer and the wife of famous rapper, Kanye West. With all of that under her belt, there is no wonder that Kim tops the list for the richest Kardashian.

She got her first taste of fame back in 2007 after the leak of her explicit tape with her ex Ray J. With her strong personality and charisma, Kim was unfazed by the scandal and continued on to succeed with their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and moved on to more projects.

Kim released her own makeup brand, KKW Beauty, just this year but her wisest decision was to venture into the gaming business. Her game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, has become so popular that it has already been downloaded 45 million times and has generated around £123 million since its release in 2014.

The main goal of the game is for fans to create their own character and try and befriend Kim Kardashian and slowly build up their celebrity status.

Kylie Jenner

Earning about $18 million in 2016, the youngest member of the Kardashian family comes in second.

With the success of her makeup line, Kylie has created an empire with Kylie Cosmetics. Just from her highlighter and shadow palettes and lip kits, she has reportedly earned $420 million according to OK!.

Kendall Jenner

Now one of the most sought after models in the world, Kendall Jenner falls in the third spot.

Kendall has risen to the top with her modeling career and has already appeared in adverts for Pepsi and Adidas. She has reportedly earned around $17 million in 2016.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe doesn’t fall far behind her siblings.

With her clothing line, Good America, social media endorsements and her own book, she has earned $15 million last 2016.

Kris Jenner

With all the successes that her daughters have achieved, “momager” Kris Jenner definitely did a good job of raising and guiding them.

In 2016, she earned $11.5 million from all her projects. In one of her interviews, the famous momager mentioned that anyone can have ideas or dreams but, unless you’re willing to work really hard to achieve it, you will never be able to achieve it.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney may have the lowest net worth among the Kardashian siblings but, with $10 million in 2016 alone, that is still more than enough to keep up with this Kardashian!

With three kids, Kourtney takes on lesser projects but with all her reality TV appearances, endorsements, and Kardashian Beauty, she still manages to bring in millions.

It’s not easy Keeping Up With The Kardashians even if you are a Kardashian. There are a lot of rumors, paparazzis, and other scandals popping up but you have to hand it to these girls, they definitely work hard and smart! Talking about the best thing about her girls, momager Kris Jenner said, “It’s all about their work ethic.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]