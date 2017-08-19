Savannah Chrisley Splits from Luke Kennard After Just Four Months

Savannah Chrisley and her boyfriend Luke Kennard started dating four months ago, and things looked like they were going great. Todd has been raving about him and the couple seemed really happy. Now People is sharing that Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard have already split after just four months together.

These aren’t just rumors. Savannah actually shared a statement about it and said that the last four months together have been great for them. She explained about their careers and wondered if she is the only one, which causes some speculation that Luke might have cheated or at least made her think that he did. Here is what Savannah had to say about it.

“The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one.”

Savannah Chrisley went on to explain that she was brought up to know her worth. She is just 20-years-old and has big plans to live her life the way that God wants her to do it. Everyone is really curious what happened between these two considering the way that she worded it all.

This is coming out just a couple weeks after Todd Chrisley insisted that Savannah and Luke hadn’t split. Just a couple of weeks ago, he said that the two were still together and he didn’t want people to listen to the rumors. It is unknown whether Savannah and Luke were still together at that time or not. They went on a big vacation to the Cayman Islands for her birthday together. At this time, it looked like everything was going great between them.

It really did seem like Savannah and Luke Kennard might last, but after just four months they are over and moving on. They have recently been filming Chrisley Knows Best so now the fans are curious to know whether any of her relationship with Luke or any of the drama of their split was filmed.

