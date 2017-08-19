‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Will Littlefinger Be Able To Tear Arya And Sansa Stark Apart?

Littlefinger is up to his old schemes on Game of Thrones. With Jon Snow absent from Winterfell, Littlefinger is trying his best to manipulate Sansa and control the armies of the north. Will he be able to destroy Arya’s relationship with Sansa? Or will his latest subterfuge prove his undoing?

In the latest episode of Game of Thrones, Littlefinger got his hands on a note Sansa wrote way back in Season 1. In the letter, Sansa asks her brother Robb to bend the knee to Joffrey following her father’s death. Littlefinger knew that the letter would plant a seed of doubt in Arya’s mind and left it in his room for her to steal. According to Hollywood Life, executive producer D.B. Weiss confirmed that Littlefinger is up to his old machinations once again.

“[He is] looking for a way to prevent this sister bond from developing further, because the tighter that bond is, the more definitively he is caught on the outside of it,” Weiss shared.

Littlefinger has proven adept at manipulating his way to the top since the show’s early seasons. This time, however, may be different. Sansa and Arya have been through a lot over the past seven years, and they have both learned how to navigate through tricky waters. Sansa clearly knows what Littlefinger is capable of, and he might underestimate Arya’s ability to plan calculated moves.

In fact, Nerdist reports that Arya’s training with the faceless men should have left her equipped to handle just about anything Littlefinger can throw her way. She was even taught how to become an amazing liar and could probably teach Littlefinger a thing or do about manipulation.

There’s also the fact that Sansa and Arya grew up together and share a strong bond. Although they fought briefly in the latest episode, it will take a lot to break the sisters apart. If Littlefinger’s plan fails, then there’s a strong chance that Arya will end up killing him. She might even use the knife that Littlefinger gave to Bran a few episodes back to finish the deed.

Of course, there’s a chance that Littlefinger’s plan works and the Stark sister find themselves at odds by the end of the season. This could happen if Arya reads the note and believes Sansa wrote it on her own volition. But if Sansa tells her that Cersei made her write the note, then Littlefinger’s plan will fall apart.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO, check out a preview for the next all-new episode below.

