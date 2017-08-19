Game of Thrones Season 7 is drawing to a close and fans believe they already know how the show will end this year due to the many leaked episodes and plots. However, the fate of Yara Greyjoy remains a mystery. Is it possible that Theon Greyjoy’s older sister has already been killed by their own uncle? Has Yara survived Euron Greyjoy’s assassination attempt and is set for a major comeback in the season finale?

Fans have been hoping that Yara Greyjoy will play a huge role in Game of Thrones Season 7. After all, she and Theon decided to form an alliance with Daenerys Targaryen last year. Some believed that Yara had what it takes to defeat Euron Greyjoy and ultimately become the Queen of the Iron Islands.

Unfortunately, things did not work out so well for Balon Greyjoy’s children as they tried to take King’s Landing in “Stormborn.” Euron Greyjoy easily defeated Obara and Nymeria Sand before capturing Yara Greyjoy. Although viewers were expecting Theon Greyjoy to fight his uncle in order to save his sister, the former Reek decided to escape and leave Yara to fend for herself. Since then, Yara only appeared briefly in “The Queen’s Justice” before being taken away by Euron.

So what has happened to Yara Greyjoy? There are speculations that Euron Greyjoy has kept his vow and immediately assassinated her for stealing most of the ships of the Iron Fleet. Fans fear that Gemma Whelan will no longer appear in the last two episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7. Nevertheless, there is hope that Yara has survived although her state might not be as good as the other characters. Is it possible that Yara will return in the season finale to reveal that Euron had tortured her in the worst way imaginable?

George R.R. Martin has previously revealed a dark chapter from his upcoming novel The Winds of Winter where Euron Greyjoy cruelly tortures his brother Aeron before tying him to the mast of his ship Silence along with several other priests. In “The Forsaken,” Damphair is joined by Euron’s salt wife Falia Flowers. However, some believe that Game of Thrones Season 7 will depict the chapter with Yara Greyjoy taking Falia’s place where she might be missing her tongue.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 will air on HBO on August 20.

[Featured Image by HBO]