Six Flags Over Texas Removes Confederate Flag Amid Uproar, Will Only Fly U.S. Flag In Theme Parks

The Six Flags chain announced that it will only fly American flags. The Six flags Texas-based park was named after the six flags that have flown over the park during its history. The flag of the Confederate states of America is one of Arlington theme park’s the six flags, according to TMZ.

The park received criticism about the flags following last weekend’s display of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The decision was made after many said the flags served as a reminder of the Confederacy. As a result, Six Flags Over Texas decided to take down all of the flags except the U.S. flag.

Park officials explained to TMZ that they see a fundamental difference between the flag they fly and the Confederate battle flag. They claim that white supremacists and neo-Nazis adopted the battle flag, which is not the original Confederate flag they have at the park. However, both flags flew during the Civil War.

In response to national controversies surrounding the Confederate iconography, the Six Flags amusement park has pulled down Confederate flags from park entrances in San Antonio, Arlington, and Georgia.

Since Six Flags amusement park opened, the U.S. flag and five other flags which represented France, Spain, Mexico, The Republic of Texas, the United States, and the Confederate states, all of the places that at one point, controlled Texas, have been a staple of the Arlington theme park.

The other flags that were removed were the other nations that have ruled over Texas and will leave United States flags flying in their place.

A representative told USA Today that the park chooses to focus on celebrating events that unite guests while providing a family-friendly experience.

“At Six Flags Over Texas we strive every single day to make people happy and to create a fun, thrilling and safe family friendly experience for our guests… We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us. As such, we have changed the flag displays in our park to feature American flags.”

The first official flag of the Confederacy was used in 1861 but was too similar to the Union Stars and Stripes flag, which caused confusion on the battlefield, according to Britannica. Due to the confusion, Confederate commanders petitioned for a new flag, which led to the Confederate battle flag most are familiar with today, known as the “Southern Cross” design.

The Confederate flag is not the same as the more controversial battle flag, which has long been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy and intimidation.

Six Flags flew the flag of Confederate states which has three stripes, two red and one white, with a blue square in the upper left corner with a circle of stars, according to Time. The park did not fly the more controversial Confederate battle flag, which is red with a blue “X” in the middle with stars inside the cross.

