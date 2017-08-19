‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Launches Her $34 Readers: They’re ‘Chic, Timeless, Classic’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is not just fashionable, she is also a formidable businesswoman. For some time now, the RHOA star is steadily laying the foundations of a fashion empire, from stylish sunglasses to attractive travel luggage. Just recently, the reality TV star also launched her first readers that are exclusively available on QVC, and they are priced as well as they look.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star proudly launched her first set of two readers on QVC today. Cynthia has not really kept her excitement over the launch of her products on the website secret, with the reality TV star counting down to the August 19 launch on her Instagram page. Quite surprisingly, however, the RHOA star’s first products on the e-commerce website proved to be an exercise in restraint.

The readers from Cynthia’s line that are available in QVC today are understated, to say the least. They are stylish and sleek, but they do not attract too much attention. Even Cynthia admitted to this, stating that her products on the website would not be exceptionally trendy. Rather, they would embody eyewear styles whose looks are chic, timeless, and classic. The readers are priced reasonably too, available for only $34.50.

In a statement to E! News, Cynthia remarked that her QVC readers are designed to complement a variety of styles. Thus, while they are quite understated, they match with everything.

“They’re going to complement your whole situation: face, clothes, everything. You can proudly pull out your readers at the dinner table with your husband or boyfriend to read the menu because they’re fabulous. They look great.”

While the overall designs of Cynthia’s readers on QVC are quite moderate, however, the colors of the eyewear are quite playful. Among the pairs that the reality TV star is offering in the website features a tortoise color, which would undoubtedly add a bit of pop to every ensemble. For Cynthia, these design choices are due to the fact that readers are something that people should be able to wear without any reservations.

“Readers are a fact of life, and you shouldn’t feel embarrassed about it. You can pull out your Cynthia Bailey Eyewear proudly. They just look like fly fashion glasses. I’m not in the business of selling something that isn’t fashion-forward, chic and stylish.”

At $34.50, Cynthia Bailey’s readers are a bit in the middle of the eyewear price range spectrum. While the reality TV star’s line is far more costly than the $10 over-the-counter readers that found in supermarket chains like Wal-Mart, they are far more reasonably priced than chic designer pairs that reach up to the hundreds of dollars.

Good Morning❤️ #50cynt #cynthiabaileyeyewear #tiffanys Hair: @theartistrj @thebaileyagency www.cynthiabaileyeyewear.com A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

With her new line of readers exclusively available on QVC, Cynthia Bailey, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, is one step closer to becoming an even more formidable force in the fashion industry.

[Featured Image by Cynthia Bailey/Instagram]