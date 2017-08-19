Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Says No To Finding Love On The Show Again– ‘It Would Not Be A Wise Choice”

Ben Higgins won’t be looking for a second chance at love on The Bachelor next season. In a post on his blog, Higgins debunked rumors that he would be handing out roses on the popular reality show again.

“Let me be straightforward: Being The Bachelor or Bachelorette isn’t always fun and easy. For the most part, the emotional experience puts both the contests and the Bachelor or Bachelorette in extremely difficult situations,” he wrote on Thursday, August 17.

“To be honest, I do not feel like being the Bachelor would be a wise choice for me right now,” he continued.

Higgins was the star of The Bachelor’s twentieth season, after he failed to find love with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her season of The Bachelorette.

Ben eventually proposed to Lauren Bushnell and the two went on to star in their own spin-off show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? However, they called off their engagement in May 2017.

In an interview with People Magazine, Lauren revealed that she really did not want to do their spin-off show and that it caused a rift in their relationship.

“I wanted to move on with our life and just have a moment that was just about us,” she said before adding that she did not feel that she got the support she needed, “from everyone” when they were filming their spin-off.

She revealed that one of the main stumbling blocks in the relationship was the fact that Ben told both finalists that he loved them during the “Fantasy Suites” episode. It was a painful memory that they had to deal with again while they were filming and promoting their show.

“I felt like we were stuck in this place that happened seven months ago that I was trying to move forward from,” Bushnell continued.

So, now that Ben Higgins is out of the running, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will be the next Bachelor. Fan favorite from The Bachelorette Season 13, Peter Kraus, is officially out. According to another article from People, show creator Mike Fleiss was pissed that Kraus refused to propose to Rachel Lindsay when he made it to the final two. Peter claimed that he wasn’t ready to make the commitment and Lindsay chose to give her final rose to the man that was ready to propose to her, Bryan Abasolo.

But there may be more to the story, as TV blogger/insider Reality Steve claims that producers asked Kraus to be the Bachelor next season but he turned them down. This seems to make more sense since Peter made it pretty clear that he would need more time that The Bachelor format allows to find the woman he would spend the rest of his life with.

Who do you think should be the next Bachelor? Let us know your suggestions in the comments below.

