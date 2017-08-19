Vanderpump Rules Scheana Marie Jancan was able to get her ex-husband Shay to film for Vanderpump Rules until the end of their marriage when he was largely MIA, but her new boyfriend, Robert Parks Valletta, is putting his foot down. Scheana reportedly wanted Valletta to go to Mexico with the Vanderpump Rules crew and he said no. Now rumors are saying that Valletta finds Scheana too needy and too demanding, and he has had enough. Friends say Valletta is focused on his career and doesn’t want the kind of attention one gets on a reality show.

Scheana Jancan of Vanderpump Rules is still on the rebound from her divorce from Mike Shay, who walked away from the marriage with $50k. It was obvious to fans of Vanderpump Rules that Scheana had pushed Shay into being on the show, so it was awkward that his drug problem and other issues were played up so broadly. Supposedly by the time the show aired, Shay’s issues were in the past.

“That [Shay’s drug problem] was already dealt with last year and done and moved on past.”

Robert Parks Valletta, who knows Mike Shay as well as Scheana, saw that on the show and through social media, that Shay was dragged through it, and he doesn’t want to be in that position with his personal life. For now, Valletta will be avoiding Vanderpump Rules as much as possible.

Radar Online is calling Robert Parks Valletta Vanderpump Rules Scheana’s soon to be ex. They are claiming that Scheana has a lot of demands, including that Valletta film on the show, and that she wants a ring. Scheana Jancan has not been divorced very long, but it seems that she wants to be married again.

But friends are saying that Valletta has had enough, and that was the real reason he didn’t go to Mexico with the Vanderpump Rules gang.

“Rob wants to break up with Scheana. He says she’s too demanding. That’s why he didn’t go to Mexico.”

Allegedly, Valletta’s refusal to shoot is putting Scheana in a panic.

He's the most handsome man I've ever seen … inside and out. ???????????? @robsvalletta A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Valletta has just launched his own show, This is L.A. for CBS, and doesn’t feel like he would even have time to be on Vanderpump Rules even if he wanted to, and he says he doesn’t have time for the drama. Friends say that Vanderpump Rules isn’t a priority.

“Scheana is still hoping Rob will film Season Six. Scheana wants to show her life now and Rob is a huge part of it.”

Valletta is becoming friendly with Tom Sandoval, but he doesn’t like most of the “girls” from Vanderpump Rules.

But Vanderpump Rules Scheana and Robert Parks Valletta have teamed up to do a semi-nude photo shoot for charity. Together they posed with dogs for the Bare for Care campaign. Scheana tagged Lala in an Instagram post where she is nude from the waist up lying on Valletta.

“Don’t just stare, go bare for CARE!”

Vanderpump Rules Scheana alleges she is going nude to raise awareness of the number of animals who are euthanized every year in shelters.

“Raising awareness is a huge priority for the Bare for CARE campaign. Ignorance leads to so many animals being killed and abused behind closed doors.”

Do you think that Scheana and Robert will still be together by the time Vanderpump Rules airs?

