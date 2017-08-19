‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin Fisher’s Shocking Return, But Where’s Chloe?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) will be coming back to Genoa City in the next few weeks. However, he will return without his daughter and Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson). The Y&R fans are curious to why Kevin would return so soon and why he would do so without his better half, Chloe.

Several weeks ago, Christian LeBlanc, the actor who plays Michael Baldwin, posted an Instagram picture with Greg Rikkart on the set of Young and the Restless. He captioned the image, “Brothers are the best people,” tagging Rikaart in the post. It led to the confirmation that Kevin would return to Genoa City.

Young and the Restless rumors have suggested that Adam Newman would be coming back in the next few months. It’s been a year since Justin Hartley left the role and his character was presumed dead. The Y&R fans didn’t believe that Adam was actually dead and hoped the showrunners would bring him back eventually.

Several months ago, the spoilers revealed that Young and the Restless asked a small group of actors to do a screen test for a legendary role. Of course, the Y&R fans speculated that the role had to be Adam Newman. The actors all seemed to fit the classic Adam look, so it led to the hype that Adam would be returning to Genoa City soon!

A popular Y&R theory about Kevin’s return is interesting. Apparently, Kevin could return to bring Victor (Eric Braeden) information about his son’s whereabouts. Young and the Restless rumors suggest that Chloe told Kevin the details about Adam’s alleged death and revealed that he didn’t die.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kevin may want to clear Chloe’s name, because, if Adam was found alive, she can return to Genoa City. The reality is, even if Chloe didn’t kill Adam, if she’s been holding him somewhere, the Newmans will be angry that she let them grieve his death knowing he was alive.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that the spokesperson for the soap opera refused to comment on Greg Rikaart’s arc but did confirm that there are no plans for Elizabeth Hendrickson to return as Chloe at this time. Greg Rikaart’s storyline should air on Y&R starting in September.

Do you think Kevin Fisher will come back with Adam news? Are you happy Greg Rikaart will be returning soon?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

