Angelina Jolie Stuns Shopping At Target With Vivienne And Shiloh Jolie-Pitt As Brad’s Dubbed ‘Downcast’

Angelina Jolie is rich and famous but she’s also a typical mom when it comes to cherishing the delights of shopping with her daughters. Looking stunning amid the ongoing drama of her split from Brad Pitt, Jolie was just seen bonding with Vivienne and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at Target, according to the Daily Mail.

With a net worth of around $160 million, Angelina showed on Saturday that she appreciates the bargains available at the well-known retail store. Her daughters Shiloh and Vivienne helped their 42-year-old famous mother explore at one of the retailer’s stores in Los Angeles.

In a contrast from the flowing black maxi dresses in which Jolie has been seen recently, Angelina opted to go for casual chic in a sleek skirt and grey cardigan. Flat sandals completed her summer style. One of her daughters, 11-year-old Shiloh, chose to stay cool in flip flops, brown cargo shorts, a white Dallas Mavericks T-shirt, and a navy hoodie.

At nine, Vivienne seems to be walking in her big sister’s footsteps. The little girl wore flip flops just like Shiloh, going for a lighter shade of brown in her beige trousers. And with a superhero touch, Vivienne proudly sported a light blue Superman T-shirt.

This isn’t the first time that Shiloh and Vivienne have been seen at Target. As the Inquisitr reported, Angelina’s two biological daughters recently were spotted stepping out minus their shoes at the retailer. The girls were in the company of nannies, and they seemed to be having fun as they played.

As for what the group purchased on their shopping trip with Jolie, the actress left the store without any shopping bags visible.

Jolie and the girls seemed to have simply enjoyed browsing around the store, but they did emerge with a beverage for each shopping participant. Shiloh got water, Angelina choose juice, and Vivienne received a treat of a store soda.

Not present for the shopping expedition were Jolie’s and Brad Pitt’s four other children, ranging in age from 16-year-old Maddox to 13-year-old Pax to 12-year-old Zahara, and Knox, who at nine is Vivienne’s twin. The children’s father Brad Pitt also was not seen on the Target trip.

The Daily Mail speculated that a possible reason for Angelina to head to Target was to get some “lighting inspiration in the home fittings aisle, having recently run afoul of her lighting designer.”

As for how Shiloh’s and Vivienne’s dad Brad is doing, the Daily Mail described Pitt as looking “downcast” during a recent sighting on the set of his upcoming film, Ad Astra. Brad and Angelina recently were told to pay a $662,000 bill after allegedly failing to credit the work of their lighting designer.

“Brad Pitt appeared to feel the blow as he was pictured looking a little downcast while on set of his upcoming movie.”

Pitt, 53, sported a a military uniform while he filmed the scenes for the upcoming science fiction movie at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. In the film, Brad portrays Army Corps engineer Roy McBride. Roy has taken on the mission of finding his dad after he left earth seeking alien life 20 years ago. The engineer’s goal takes him on an enthralling trip across the galaxy.

Hollywood legends Donald Sutherland and Tommy Lee Jones are joining Pitt in the film, along with Ruth Negga, who worked with Brad in World War Z. Pitt looked lean in his uniform after having stated that he lost weight following giving up alcohol. He said that he now sips cranberry juice and carbonated water rather than booze.

[Featured Image by Mark J. Terrill/AP Images]