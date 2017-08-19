‘Code Geass’ Trilogy: New Artwork Released Excites Fans, Spin-Offs Announced

Two months away from the release of the first Code Geass movie, a new artwork has been released, which adds to the excitement of fans. Sunrise has posted the artwork, which features two main characters in Lelouch Lamperouge and C.C.

The new image, which has spread on social media, shows the two characters sitting together as they hold one another, Comicbook reported. As fans have been eagerly awaiting the first movie, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I Koudou, coming on October 21, 2017, the new artwork provides a glimpse of the said project, increasing the anticipation of fans.

Last week, Sunrise studio confirmed the release dates for the second and third part of the Code Geass movie trilogy. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II Handou is slated for public release in February 2018. Fans would not have to wait long for the last part, as Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III Oudou will be out in May 2018.

The Code Geass movies come almost 10 years since Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 ended in 2008. The first volume focuses on the story of Lelouch, a Brittanian boy who vowed to crush the government of the Holy Empire of Brittania that colonized Japan in 2010. When he reached high school, he began to accept that he can’t do anything, not until he meets a girl who gave him the power to control minds, or what is called the power of Geass. With that, he became a ruthless terrorist known as Zero, who is willing to destroy everyone who gets in his way, including his childhood friend Suzaku.

Season 3, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection is also in the works, although its release date is yet to be announced. Code Geass R3 is expected to address the fate of Lelouch, specifically whether he really died during the final episode of Code Geass R2 or not. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, death is not the end for Code Geass. Goro Taniguchi, who is directing the third season, confirmed that the Lelouch shown in the trailer when the third season was announced is not an alternate version. With that, fans could expect to see how the character is resurrected.

Meanwhile, there are two Code Geass spin-offs that were announced to be released this fall. The first one is titled Shiro no Kishi, Kurenai no Yasha/Lancelot and Guren (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Lancelot & Guren). The two-episode project will tell the stories of Suzaku Kururugi and Karen Kouzuki that were not featured in the TV anime. The second one is titled Code Geass: Dansho – Mosaic no Kakera (Fragment: A Piece of Mosaic), which will focus on the stories of six people whose fates were changed by Geass, according to Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Anderson Smith2010 | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC BY 2.0]