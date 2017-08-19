‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tyler Christopher Talks New Role, Louise Sorel’s ‘Big’ Return As Vivian Alamain

Days of Our Lives spoilers previously teased the introduction of a mystery character, to be played by General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher. Around that same time, it was confirmed that Louise Sorel was reprising the role of Vivian Alamain. Recently, Christopher gave a few hints about his character. As for what to expect from Vivian, head writer Ron Carlivati gave an interesting teaser.

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Tyler Christopher spoke about moving from GH to Days of Our Lives. When he was brought on board to play a mystery role, Ron Carlivati was just made head writer. In fact, the actor revealed that Carlivati was hired just an hour prior to the meeting.

The soap opera was already six months ahead, so there was some urgency. The executive producers and staffing director told Christopher that they wanted him on DOOL, but they just weren’t quite sure how they were going to use him yet. In addition to knowing Carlivati from General Hospital, Tyler was also going to work with two other people from his GH days: Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans.

Although the actor couldn’t reveal any specific details about his new role on Days of Our Lives, one tidbit was given out. He is not playing a character that fans know from years ago. This is somebody brand new to Salem. Fans were speculating that he would be playing Nicholas Alamain. However, it seems that won’t be the case.

“I promise I’ll do him [the character] justice – and hopefully give them a little laughter, too. I’m trying to give this guy a pretty good sense of humor. The story is so good, and I’m not just saying that. It’s funny, it’s interesting, it’s all of the drama you would expect from daytime but I just feel like it’s jazzed up a little bit. It’s just got so many nuances that I didn’t expect, and it’s really fun to play. I hope it’s the start of another 20-year journey.”

In a separate part of the magazine, Ron Carlivati teased a little bit more information about Vivian Alamain and the mystery character. Tyler Christopher began taping scenes in late July. However, he won’t be seen on television screens until around the New Year. The character and where the story is going required a seasoned actor, not somebody that was “green.” It seems that he might be connected to Vivian on Days of Our Lives, although it won’t be Nicholas. It was also hinted that their first appearances will be tied in with something big that happens at the stroke of midnight.

“The fans that know him as Nikolas [on GH] know somewhat what to expect, and he’s a talented actor. He brings a certain gravitas with him, and he was the perfect fit for what I wanted to do with this story… I always think of New Year’s Eve as a great time to have something big happen at midnight, so that is kind of a key to the return of Vivian and the entrance of Tyler, and I am wanting it to remain somewhat of a mystery for now of who he will be. But he is the first new character I have created here.”

Ron Carlivati expressed his excitement about working with the actress and bringing back Vivian, who was an unforgettable character.

“Vivian is a fan favorite who mixes things up, brings that larger-than-life energy. There’s excitement that comes with her. I knew her back when she was on One Life To Live [as Judith] when I was a fan, but she’s obviously a super-talented actress and just so popular.”

What kind of role do you think Tyler Christopher will play on Days of Our Lives? Based on what the actor and head writer hinted, do you have any theories? How does his story tie in with Vivian Alamain’s return to Salem?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]