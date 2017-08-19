‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Lashes Out At Franco After Jason Is Shot, Kiki, Ava, Griffin Love Triangle?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the weeks of August 21 and 28 promise romance and dramatic action. The broadcast of GH episodes for the week of August 21 resumes on Tuesday, August 22, after Monday’s episode is preempted by ABC’s coverage of the Great American Eclipse.

Liz And Sam Connect After Jason Is Shot

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 21 tease that after Sam (Kelly Monaco) settles her struggle with guilty feelings about shooting Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), she faces a new challenge. This time around, Jason (Billy Miller) is shot in what appears to be mob-related violence. He needs an emergency operation, and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Sonny offer Sam their support.

The situation where Jason’s life is threatened offers opportunity for Liz and Sam to establish a closer relationship. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal that despite her growing connection with Liz, Sam remains unable to tolerate her boyfriend, Franco (Roger Howarth).

Sam’s Epic Outburst Against Franco

GH spoilers for the week of August 28 state that Sam takes issues when Franco offers to help. Her violent outburst against Franco puts Liz in an awkward position. Sam’s disapproval of Franco, as GH Fans know, is linked with the deeds from his past. Franco was portrayed as a sociopathic killer when he first arrived in Port Charles. He caused a lot of pain and suffering for many people due to his obsessed preoccupation with a vendetta against Jason. After he was presumed to have been killed by Jason, he returned to Port Charles and has been trying to make amends for his past.

Although he is now apparently only trying to help, Sam has no intention of forgetting the past when Franco kidnapped her along with Carly and Lulu. However, fans will recall that it was later determined that Franco’s sociopathic behavior was due to a brain tumor. He has been making efforts to rehabilitate himself, but as far as Sam is concerned, Franco remains a monster and she is unable to believe that his behavior was due to a brain tumor.

Some fans might feel that Sam should be able to appreciate the need to forgive Franco’s past behavior after her experience with the psychosis-inducing effect of toxoplasmosis infection that caused her to shoot Sonny while hallucinating that he was a threat to her family.

Kiki, Ava, Griffin Love Triangle?

General Hospital buzz teases that Griffin (Matt Cohen) could find himself in an awkward position as Ava’s feelings for him grow stronger. Robert Palmer Watkins’ exit as Dillon Quartermaine could have unexpected consequences for Ava.

The separation of Dillon and Kiki will likely put a strain on their relationship and Kiki (Hayley Erin) might eventually move on, setting her sights on Griffin.

Ava (Maura West) will definitely be hurt to find that she has lost Griffin to her daughter. If Kiki decides to start her medical degree, Griffin would make an ideal mentor and this would offer opportunities for the two to grow closer. Their common connection with Ava could also offer opportunities for them to bond.

Other Spoilers

Amy (Risa Dorken) and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) barely managed to avoid getting caught in their Man Landers ruse. However, Maxie (Kristen Storms) is suspicious of Nathan’s closeness to Amy and wonders what the two have together. She is not the only one who is suspicious about Nathan. Felicia (Kristina Wagner) also suspects Nathan and Amy are up to something.

Maxie and Felicia may come together to consult each in their mutual quest for answers.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) lands a photoshoot opportunity. Michael (Chad Duell) also gets a surprise, but fans will have to wait to see what it is.

Kristina (Lexi Ainwsorth) still has Parker (Ashley Jones) on her mind and might be contemplating a bold move. Meanwhile, she gets some advice from Valerie (Brytni Sarpi).

