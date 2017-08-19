Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Tells Daughter She’s Pregnant With Twins In Adorable Video

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott announced that she’s pregnant with twins in the sweetest way.

The star, who’s most famous for her band’s 2010 hit “Need You Now,” confirmed that she’s expecting by sharing a video of herself and husband Chris Tyrrell telling their 4-year-old daughter, Eisele Kaye, about her unborn siblings.

The video was posted to Hillary’s Twitter page on August 18 and shows the couple sitting down the youngster to reveal that she will be getting not one but two siblings in February of 2018.

Telling the adorable 4-year-old that God has answered their prayers for another baby, Scott’s husband can be seen telling Eisele in the clip that her mom is pregnant and that there’s “a baby in her belly.”

“But guess what?” he then continued, “she actually has two babies in her belly.”

Little Eisele then gasps at the news of getting two siblings, to which Hillary asks her daughter, “Can you believe it?” while pointing to her stomach.

The 4-year-old then puts her hands on her mom’s belly during the incredibly sweet family moment while telling her parents that she “can’t wait for the babies to come out.”

“God has answered our family’s countless prayers!” the musician wrote alongside the clip. “Our family is growing… TWINS! It’s truly a miracle.”

God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing…TWINS! It's truly a miracle. pic.twitter.com/nV54cthent — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) August 18, 2017

Hillary then retweeted the video to Lady Antebellum’s official Twitter account shortly after sharing the news and added that she “can’t wait for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS!”

Scott also confirmed the news on her Instagram account and revealed that she and her husband conceived their twins naturally after previously suffering a sad miscarriage in 2015.

“Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally,” she wrote in the caption, adding that twins don’t actually run in the Scott or Tyrrell family.

Calling being pregnant with twins a “profound gift,” Scott admitted that her “heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility.” However, she encouraged couples struggling to get pregnant or going through a miscarriage not to lose hope.

The country singer also thanked fans for their prayers and joked that Eisele is already getting impatient waiting for her siblings to arrive.

Hillary’s big announcement that she’s actually pregnant with twins comes shortly after she confirmed that she and her husband are expecting baby No. 2 via the country band’s official Twitter account on August 17.

A message posted to the account first confirmed that Scott is expecting another baby and also revealed that her Lady Antebellum bandmate Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli Cashiola, are pregnant and expecting their second child, a baby girl, this December.

Proving that babies are very much on the brain for Hillary and the “Our Kind of Love” singers right now, the tweet read, “#BabyBellum round 2! Thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this Dec, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in Feb 2018!!”

The tweet also included a sweet photo of Hillary, Dave, and fellow bandmate Charles Kelley’s kids playing together and pulling faces.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]