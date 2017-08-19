‘Big Brother 19’: Elena Davies Reveals Plans For A Real-Life Relationship With Her Showmance, Mark Jansen

Big Brother 19 evictee Elena Davies says she could have a future outside the house with her showmance, Mark Jansen, but she’s just not sure if it will be romantic or friendship. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the latest double eviction evictee says she “definitely sees” a future with her Big Brother boyfriend once the CBS reality show wraps later next month.

“I think there is a future, whether it be romantic or friendship, I definitely see us maintaining a relationship in some way,” Elena told EW.

“I have yet to share with him how I feel because I was still kinda figuring it out, and am still figuring it out. But, it is weird, because right when I left I did miss him and I can’t wait to see him, so I think that says something.”

In fact, Davies misses Jansen so much that a little part of her even hopes he is the next evicted houseguest so he can join her in the jury house.

“I would love to see Mark a week from today because that would mean I could spend the rest of my summer with him,” Elena told the Hollywood Reporter. “That being said, I want him to win this whole thing. So I would absolutely love to see Mark in the final two.”

Big Brother fans have questioned Elena’s intentions toward Mark, who has clearly fallen for her in a real way. Earlier this season, Davies temporarily distanced herself from her Big Brother showmance. While Jansen later talked about how he can’t wait to get to know her better, Elena said doesn’t think it would be a good idea to continue their relationship outside of the Big Brother house. Elena told Mark that she is “no good” for him and hinted that she could break his heart.

But one of the last things Big Brother viewers heard Mark say to Elena before she walked out the door is that his feelings for her are real.

Now it seems absence has made Elena’s heart grow fonder. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Davies said she wants to be sure about her feelings for Mark before she tells him anything.

“I have yet to share with Mark how I feel about him because I like to be 100% certain before I involve someone else’s feelings and can conclusively say I feel a certain way,” Davies told ET.

“There are a lot of things that I like about Mark, and he makes me feel special and beautiful and important, and I value that about him. Sometimes I think he’s even too good for me.”

Elena admitted that some of her concerns about moving forward with Mark in the real world have to do with logistics, as well as the fact that they met on a reality show.

“I have concerns about moving forward with him,” Davies admitted. “I’m a logical and rational thinking, and he lives in New York and I live in Texas, we started a romantic relationship in an environment that is not healthy for me to explore a relationship in. I’m absolutely open to seeing if there’s something there outside the Big Brother house though, and if there’s not, I feel pretty confident that we’ll have some form of relationship regardless even if it’s just a friendship.”

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]