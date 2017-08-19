JAY-Z Confirms Beef With Kanye West: ‘Don’t Bring My Kid or My Wife Into It’

JAY-Z recently confirmed an ongoing feud with Kanye West, claiming that the rapper crossed the line when he involved Beyonce and their kid in their issues.

On Friday, JAY-Z sat down with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller to discuss his single “Kill Jay Z,” which became quite controversial for its subtle jabs on Kanye West.

In the video released by TMZ, the father of three admitted that things are not going well between him and Kanye at the moment.

JAY-Z revealed that their beef started when Kim Kardashian’s husband brought up Beyonce and Blue Ivy in a series of rants during his concerts. The famous rapper added that he was really hurt when his longtime friend targeted his own family.

“You can’t bring my kids and my wife into it.”

The “99 Problems” hitmaker reiterated that when Kanye brought his family into it, it became a real problem with him.

JAY-Z pointed out that his current beef with Kanye is something serious as they haven’t talked and tried to patch things up — something that they immediately do when they have disagreements in the past.

“You know it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues. And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. ‘Cause we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we’ve had many. That’s part of who we are.”

It can be recalled that Kanye started some controversies during his now-infamous concert in November 2016 when he made onstage remarks about Beyonce and JAY-Z.

During his concert, Kanye called out Beyonce for allegedly refusing to perform unless she won Video of the Year over him. He also ranted about JAY-Z, claiming that he has not reached out to him for a long time.

He even accused the “4:44” rapper of having “killers,” asking him not to send them his way.

“You still ain’t called me. Jay-Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man.”

Kanye also brought up Blue Ivy during one of his onstage rants. In October, the “Famous” rapper mentioned JAY-Z and Beyonce’s eldest child, claiming that the couple hasn’t brought their daughter to his house to play with her daughter North.

He also vented out about JAY-Z and Beyonce’s alleged lack of concern for his wife, Kim Kardashian, after her traumatic Paris heist. Kanye pointed out that the couple did not even call to check on them amid trying times.

So far, Kanye West has yet to respond to JAY-Z’s revelation about their alleged feud. Beyonce and Kim Kardashian have not commented about the issue as well.

[Featured Image by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images]