Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Officially Unveiled, To Rival Tesla

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet, its latest concept car that will rival Tesla’s electric vehicles. The luxury electric car is on display at Monterey Car Week at Pebble Beach in California.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is the first full-sized Maybach with an open top that Mercedes-Benz has produced in decades, Bloomberg reported. The nearly 19 feet long coupe has a curved body, swooping sidelines, long hood, open-pore wood floor with inlaid aluminum, and a rear that was meant to look like the tail of a yacht. It features the company’s signature gull-wing doors and newly designed, 24-inch, light-alloy wheels. It has thin LED headlights and tail lamps.

The Maybach 6 Cabriolet has 750 horsepower and can go up to 200 miles on a single charge. It can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in four seconds up to a top speed of 155 mph. A five-minute charge could allow the luxury car to run for up to 60 miles, suggesting that it would take 30 minutes to completely charge the car. Charging can be done through conventional plug-ins or an inductive plate.

Its interior features high-tech digital displays, and the windshields can also serve as a transparent display. The touch controls and navigation are linked to a voice-activated concierge system and appointment calendars, and the seats can monitor the vital functions of the occupants, according to Stuff.co.nz. The interior is also covered with white Nappa leather with interwoven gold thread and illuminated in a cool, blue light.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet runs on pure electric propulsion. It is equipped an 80 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack placed under its floors and four permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors, which can provide the Cabriolet a combined 550kW. The hood, which traditionally houses the engine in conventional luxury cars, now serves as a luggage compartment specifically designed for this Maybach 6.

Last month, Tesla’s Model S ranked as the top luxury electric vehicle, according to Consumer Reports (via Fortune). Audi, BMW, and Porsche have also introduced their advanced electric concepts in the past year. Last week, Hyundai also announced its plans to launch a long-range electric luxury car under its Genesis brand in 2021.

