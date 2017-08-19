Kim Kardashian To Stand In For Kelly Ripa On ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’

Kim Kardashian is adding talk show co-host to her ever-growing resume.

The reality star is set to co-host the morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan with long-time friend Ryan Seacrest for one day later this month as Kelly Ripa continues her vacation.

Kim will stand in as Kelly’s replacement on the ABC morning show for the day on August 28. She’ll sit in Ripa’s seat to steer the show with the American Idol host, who co-created and has executive produced her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians for the past decade.

As for who Kardashian, People is reporting that North and Saint West’s mom will be interviewing country singer and former American Idol contestant Kellie Pickler as well as former Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane.

While this will be Kim’s first time guest co-hosting the morning show with Ryan, as fans may remember, she previously co-hosted the show with Kelly back in 2012. She and her sisters have also appeared on Live as guests a number of times over the years.

Fans will have to wait and see exactly what Seacrest and Kardashian chat about when the reality star sits in Ripa’s seat for the day, though the twosome have made no secret of their close friendship in the past.

That means they could be ready to spill some behind-the-scenes secrets from the E! show. Kim may also speak out about rumors that she and her husband, Kanye West, could be ready for baby number three.

Kardashian and Seacrest go way back, as Kim’s mom Kris Jenner recently revealed.

Kris Jenner admitted this month that it was actually Ryan who taught her daughter about Twitter when the phenomenon first started, which led to the star and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, becoming the queens of social media.

“There was barely Twitter when we started,” Kris said of how social media could have been very different today without Seacrest introducing Kim to the 140-character site during the Kardashian’s cover shoot with the Hollywood Reporter.

“Ryan called Kim and said, ‘There’s this thing called Twitter you might want to pay attention to,'” she recalled inside the pages of the magazine. “The girls [then began] embracing their audience and sharing their lives.”

Seacrest also revealed back in 2015 that he has a great deal of respect for the famous family and all the drama they’ve been through over the past decade – all of which have been captured by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras.

“I respect them a great deal for what they gone through and gone through publicly,” he told Celebuzz of his relationship with Kim and her famous family members. “It’s not easy. You couldn’t have predicted a lot of things they’ve dealt with.”

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]