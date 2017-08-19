The X-Files Season 11 is officially happening, and fans are looking forward to Fox Mulder and Dana Scully’s new cases. Although there is little doubt that the FOX series will explain what happened in last year’s revival, fans are also excited about the new character that will be introduced in the upcoming season. However, is it possible that Barbara Hershey’s Erika Price might be working with the villainous Cancer Man?

People have been hoping for a follow-up to the 2016 mini-series that featured Mulder and Scully’s son, William, as well as new FBI agents who worked with the pair. Luckily, FOX has announced that David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will return for The X-Files Season 11 next year. However, fans are somehow concerned that the Cigarette Smoking Man will gain a powerful new ally.

Barbara Hershey will be joining the cast of The X-Files Season 11. The Damien actress will reportedly portray Erika Price, who happens to be “a powerful figure who represents a mysterious organization.” Naturally, fans immediately began speculating about the role Hershey will play on the FOX show. Some believe that she could work alongside Mulder and Scully, but most are also concerned that she could take Cancer Man’s side.

The Cigarette Smoking Man has proven to be the main antagonist in the sci-fi series. In last year’s revival, the character that Mulder refers to as Cancer Man was revealed to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy to depopulate the world. Although C-Man tried to offer Mulder the cure to the dangerous disease, Mulder declined his help. Is it possible that he could call on Barbara Hershey’s character to save his biological son in The X-Files Season 11?

There is speculation that Erika Price might be connected to the Cigarette Smoking Man through the Syndicate. Considering that Mulder and Scully are refusing to get any help from Cancer Man, he might ask Erika to reach out to the pair so Mulder can be saved. However, some fans also believe Barbara Hershey’s character and her organization might be behind William’s disappearance in The X-Files Season 11.

There is no confirmation yet whether Barbara Hershey will be one of the villains in the series. It is also unclear whether Cigarette Smoking Man will be back in The X-Files Season 11.

