‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Sharon Spots Tessa In Trouble, Runs To Mariah, Will Scott Come To The Rescue?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of August 22-25 tease confrontation. The broadcast of Y&R episodes for the week resumes on Tuesday, August 22, after Monday’s episode is preempted by CBS’ coverage of the solar eclipse.

Tessa In Trouble

Sharon (Sharon Case) has not given up on her efforts to find Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). However, while snooping around, she stumbles upon evidence that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is making lone efforts to find her little sister. Sharon spots Tessa entering a car in the company of a suspicious-looking man. She uses her phone camera to snap the two as they get into the car. Sharon worries that Tessa could be in serious trouble.

She later talks with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about what she saw and questions her. Mariah finally admits to Sharon that Tessa and Crystal are sisters and that Tessa could be secretly making efforts to find and rescue her sister. Tessa revealed to Mariah that Crystal is her sister when she opened up to her friend about her troubled past. She told Mariah that Crystal fell into the hands of a sex-trafficking ring after running away from home.

Will Scott Come To The Rescue?

Young and the Restless spoilers from the promo video tease that Tessa gets into trouble. It shows her cornered by a thug in a motel room. She tries to make a call, but the thug snatches the phone from her and flings it across the room. It is clear that Tessa needs help.

Young and the Restless spoilers also tease that Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) is searching for Crystal. Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Scott could intervene to rescue Tessa and Crystal. His intervention will come as a big relief to Sharon who has worked fruitlessly for some time to rescue Crystal.

Billy Goes Too Far?

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is determined to ruin Brash & Sassy to get back at Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Billy is also determined to fight back. However, Y&R spoilers indicate that Billy might go too far in his effort to hit back at Jack.

Billy investigates Dina (Marla Adams) as part of efforts to come dig up dirt on Jabot and Jack. In the latest Y&R promo video, Billy is shown stealing information from Dina’s laptop. Viewers will soon learn the nature of the compromising information that Billy has secured against Jack and how the nature of the information might have led Billy too far down a slippery slope toward revenge.

Y&R spoilers reveal that Dina opens up to Ashley about her past. Has the information Billy obtained something to do with Dina’s past?

Billy indicates that he is going all out to punish Jack when he tells Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that he has run out of patience with Jack’s obsessed pursuit of vengeance after he snatched Phyllis from him. Billy tells Phyllis that he plans to punish Jack, but he says he does not want Phyllis to be caught in the crossfire. Phyllis assures him of her support when Billy warns ominously that she should prepare for the punishment he is about to inflict on Jack.

