Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Order Package Is A Sweet Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will finally be unveiled in less than a week, along with its availability and pricing details. Pre-orders could start the day after the grand reveal, and fans better prepare for it as notorious tipster Evan Blass just divulged what goodies you’re getting if you pre-order in the U.S. and U.K.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Order Bonus And Date Leaked

According to the information obtained by Blass, customers can get either a 256GB microSD card plus a wireless charger or the new Gear 360 camera, whichever option they choose. That means that this year, the Galaxy Note 8 pre-order bundle is bigger than last year’s, which included a choice of a 256GB microSD card or a Gear Fit 2.

This might be a little offering to the Note 7 owners who were inconvenienced with the recall, but they are still hoping that they still get a discount or an incentive. Still, the Galaxy Note 8 pre-order package is a sweet deal. Per CNET, you could save hundreds of dollars just by buying one ahead of its official launch.

However, this is for the U.S. buyers of the Note 8. Interested buyers in Europe will get a DeX dock, which costs more than a hundred dollars. That’s still a pretty good deal.

(The pre-order gift in Europe is a DeX dock.) https://t.co/Db42n43kKH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 18, 2017

Also according to Evan Blass, you can start pre-ordering the Note 8 on August 24, the day following its reveal on August 23. It will then be reportedly launched about three weeks after, on September 15, but some regions may get it in October instead. The full details are expected to be disclosed next week.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Appears On Official Website

In other news, the Galaxy Note 8 has been briefly spotted on Samsung’s U.S. website. As you can see in the screenshot below, the handset was listed with the model number SM-N950UZKAXAA, which matches the unlocked Galaxy S8’s model number.

Deep Sea Blue pic.twitter.com/rVBFplhtOC — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 16, 2017

