‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati On Lucas’ Future, Deimos’ Killer, And Kate Just Wants Some Love

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next few weeks are intense and action-packed. Find out what head writer Ron Carlivati had to say about Lucas Horton’s (Bryan Dattilo) future and what to expect from the Johnson family. Also, a tiny tease was revealed about Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) real killer. As for Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), she might end up regretting her marriage to Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). The business arrangement is keeping her from having any kind of love life.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming on the NBC soap opera.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Ron Carlivati talked about what can be expected from the Salem residents. The episodes have been full of drama and shocking storylines. It doesn’t look like the chaos and romantic excitement is going to end anytime soon. The scribe has plenty of juicy stories planned for the future.

As for Lucas Horton, he has gone back to drinking after Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) impersonated Adrienne Kiriakis. She broke his heart, and the recovering alcoholic has not been handling it well. Don’t expect his marriage to get back on track after the real Adrienne returns to Salem. It was made clear that Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne are meant to be together. So, where does that leave Lucas once Bonnie is exposed?

“I was interested in trying to spin Lucas off in a new direction and pull him out of that triangle… By taking the action of Bonnie dumping him, it creates so much story for Lucas. His struggle with alcoholism, and where we are soon going, with the return of Chandler Massey [Will Horton], he’s really stepped up to the plate, and I think people are going to be really excited to watch Lucas’ journey.”

As for Deimos on Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal the actual killer will finally be identified in the next few weeks. In a promo clip for next week, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) recalls struggling with the DOOL villain. The two were fighting over a knife. However, fans are still not convinced that she is guilty of murder. Carlivati couldn’t say too much about the plot without giving it away. However, he did tease that the identity of the real killer affects a love story in Salem.

“I guess I can out that the killer was going to be Victor [John Aniston]. In the original version, he succeeded [in having Xander kill Deimos]. Victor avenged Bo. Totally logical. But I decided, ‘What if he did do that, but Xander didn’t pull it off because Deimos was already killed by somebody else?’ We kind of preserved that beat and adjusted it. When the real murderer is revealed you will see how that affects somebody’s love story in a big way.”

Regarding Kate, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) surprised her with a kiss last week on Days of Our Lives. Spoilers from the head writer tease that it will affect Kate’s marriage to Andre DiMera. He is not necessarily going to rekindle a Roman and Kate romance. However, the kiss does make her wonder what she is doing with her life. Instead of allowing love into her life, she is stuck in a fake marriage. It is really going to make her question if she did the right thing.

DOOL spoilers also tease that the Johnson family will survive Joey (James Lastovic) going to prison. They will also make it through what Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) has done. However, it’s not going to be quick or easy. Right away, Steve (Stephen Nichols) will want a fresh start with his son. Even if Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) disagrees, Steve is going to have a relationship with his child. How will Kayla deal with Tripp remaining in their lives? Will she ever be able to forgive him? Can Tripp redeem himself?

What do you think of what Ron Carlivati teased about Days of Our Lives?

