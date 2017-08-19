Obi-Wan Standalone Movie In Early Stage Of Development

A spin-off movie about Obi-Wan Kenobi played by both Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor is in the midst of development. Along with an untitled Han Solo standalone movie getting underway with a new director, Ron Howard, the movie about the Jedi master will join the ever-extending Star Wars universe.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stephen Daldry is in negotiations to direct the film revolving around Obi-Wan. The Billy Elliot director is in talks to overlook the development, starting from the script level with Lucasfilm if the deal is made.

With the recent Rogue One bringing in $1 billion worldwide, Disney is set to produce more standalone films, including a Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, and Yoda movie.

Currently, the film is at the earliest stage of development, sources say. Since a script has yet to be written, there are no actors attached to it. It’s also unclear which point in the Jedi’s life the will film highlight, though it’s most likely to be an origin story released as a trilogy. The spin-off will be one of the several projects by Lucasfilm that will fall outside the of the main Skywalker plotline.

Despite past rumors of Mr. Robot’s creator, Sam Esmail, being tapped to write the script for the spin-off, it’s more likely that Stephen Daldry will pen the trilogy. Daldry hails from the theatre world and is known for being a three-time Oscar nominee for Billy Elliot, The Hours, and The Reader. Recently, he directed an episode of Netflix’s period drama The Crown, which has earned him an Emmy nomination.

Ewan McGregor has expressed interest in reprising the role again. Despite there not being an “official offer,” the Fargo star says he would be “always happy to do it if they wanted to.” He added that “it would be a good segue between the last episode of the prequels and the new episodes.”

The first portrayal of the Jedi master known as Ben Kenobi was by Alec Guinness and earned him an Oscar nomination. In the original Star Wars trilogy, Guinness was cut down by his former apprentice, Darth Vader, and mostly seen as a force ghost, eventually guiding Luke Skywalker to legendary Jedi Master Yoda.

As the spinoff is in its early stage, it is not known when it will be released. The Last Jedi is set to open in this December, while the Han Solo standalone movie is scheduled for summer 2018. Episode IX will then follow.

“I think they’ve got films to make until the 2020s,” McGregor said, “so I don’t think it’s going to happen soon if it happens at all.”

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]