‘BB19’ Houseguest Kevin Schlehuber Shares How He Became Part Of The Show To Compete For $500,000

BB19 fans have been watching fan-favorite Kevin Schlehuber share the Big Brother house with contestants his children’s age. There are a few who are a little older, but Kevin quickly fell into the role of house dad.

The following may contain spoilers for BB19. If you don’t want to know what may make the editorial cut, stop reading now.

Tonight on Big Brother After Dark, fans got to watch a sleepy group of houseguests. As most of the cast was sleeping, a small group gathered in a bedroom to talk. They got onto the subject of casting opportunities and the recruiting that Big Brother has started over the last few years. Mark was sharing that the casting crew reviews random Instagram accounts, as well as other social media, looking for contestants. This surprised Kevin who, as it turns out, was at the right place at the right time.

Kevin is from Boston and is a stay-at-home dad. According to Joker’s Updates, he had gone to his daughter’s job to meet her, but she had to work late. She told him it would be a couple of hours, so he had time to kill, and right across the street, they were doing auditions for BB19. He walked in and was given No. 262 out of about 490 applicants. A couple of hours later, he had made an impression.

Now the world knows the secret to #BBKevin’s dad bod ???? #BB19 A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Kevin has been in a great position in the house. His social game is fantastic, and he can talk to anyone. Often on the live feeds, BB19 fans hear him talking to a houseguest like he is talking to one of his own children. He gives them advice and asks the right questions to make them really think about the situation.

Today is #WorldEmojiDay? We thought it was #WorldMojosDay… #BBKevin ???? #BB19 A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Kevin has not won a competition yet, but he did take a $25,000 temptation on premiere night. Once he and Paul got close, he shared that information with Paul. Although he was sworn to secrecy, when he decided that Kevin was too close to Cody, Paul told. Kevin still doesn’t know that everyone knows his secret. BB19 fans can expect to see him become a target in the next couple of weeks now that Team Paul has put him on the hit list. As an older player, Kevin has accomplished a lot by lasting until jury.

[Featured Image by NBC]