Rihanna Hides Hassan Jameel Under Umbrella, Singer Reportedly ‘Protective’ Of Billionaire Boyfriend

Looks like Rihanna is trying to keep her relationship with Hassan Jameel private, so much so that she even attempted to hide him under her umbrella.

On Wednesday night, the pop star and her billionaire beau were spotted sneaking out of London’s Chiltern Firehouse. With paparazzi waiting outside the famous restaurant, Rihanna took cover and shielded Hassan with a large umbrella as they left the venue.

During their rainy night out, Rihanna donned a black hoodie over a sexy dress matched with gold heels. She also rocked her shoulder-length curly hair. Hassan, on the other hand, kept it low key with a black shirt and gray trousers.

The couple rushed through the rain and entered their car, with the umbrella mostly covering their faces the entire time.

By the looks of it, the “Work” singer has been trying to keep her romance away from the prying eyes of the media as much as possible. A source close to Rihanna revealed to Hollywood Life that her priority right now is to keep the relationship out of the spotlight.

The same source also added that the singer is being “very protective” of her billionaire boyfriend and wants the relationship to last.

“She hates the avalanche of attention that happens whenever she’s got a new man, it always causes drama.”

True enough, the couple managed to keep their romance a secret for almost six months before they were photographed canoodling in Spain.

There were even claims that her friends believe that RiRi’s new flame could be the “real deal” after she secretly spent several weekends with her beau in the U.K.

Rihanna’s previous relationships with fellow celebrities, including Drake and Chris Brown, were undeniably quite public. This time around, the singer reportedly wants to keep everything as private as possible.

“Most of the time they don’t even leave the house together, that’s how much she wants to avoid the attention and all the baggage that comes with it.”

Apparently, the same goes for Hassan. The Saudi Toyota heir is reportedly an “intensely private individual.” Still, with his fame in his country, Hassan’s private life is being scrutinized from time to time.

Recently, it has been revealed that Hassan tied the knot with art expert Lina Lazaar at a luxurious ceremony at the Paris Opera House in 2012. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits and got divorced.

Sources noted that Hassan’s marriage with Lina was over before starting a relationship with the Bajan superstar.

According to reports, Lina was named one of the Top 10 Most Influential Women in Middle Eastern Art last year and a specialist at Sotheby’s since 2006.

