‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Victor Learns Nicole’s Secret, Will Brady’s Plan To Get Rid Of Eric Be Exposed?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for next week tease that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will share an explosive secret with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). It has to do with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and something she tells him about the night Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) was killed. What will Victor do with this juicy information? Will this be the end of Brady and Nicole after she finds out about the plan to have Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) arrested?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

Brady and Nicole are not going to make it as a couple. This is a given considering Arianne Zucker has left the soap opera. However, viewers will still see Nicole Walker on television for a little while longer. Eric Martsolf is staying, which means that they will break up at some point.

Fans thought that Brady would dump her after thinking she was having an affair with Eric. However, the couple seemed to reach an understanding yesterday after Nicole explained everything. If the imaginary affair isn’t the reason for their split, then what could break them apart? Days of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Brady Black’s plan might be revealed. When it comes out into the open, Nicole may never forgive him for it.

Next week on Days of Our Lives, Nicole will have a realization. It is about Deimos’ death. She recalls holding the amulet, which makes her think that she might be the killer. Eric did have the amulet stashed in his room, which is why Brady assumed his brother murdered Deimos. However, with the flashback, Nicole assumes that Eric hid the amulet in order to protect her. She will tell Brady this information.

While Nicole thinks about what to do next, she considers confiding in Eric. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Brady tells Victor the big secret. This in itself is a betrayal since he didn’t get Nicole’s permission to blab about it. However, what she doesn’t know is that Brady was setting up Eric to be arrested. Finding the amulet was too perfect, especially at a time when Brady’s jealousy was completely out of control.

Everybody say "cheese!" #DAYS ⠀ ????: @marybeth.evans A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 1, 2016 at 9:06am PDT

Now, Brady knows that there is no affair. He also realizes the “sexy photo shoot” was really just a few headshots for baby Holly’s room. Hopefully, it isn’t too late for Brady to take back the revenge plot he suggested to Victor. All secrets end up being revealed on soap operas. It is only a matter of time before Nicole finds out the truth. When that happens, she might consider it unforgivable.

Get in the #DAYS spirit! A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:41pm PST

What do you think is going to happen when Victor Kiriakis finds out about Nicole Walker’s secret? Will she learn that Brady planned on having Eric arrested on Days of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Mitchell Haaseth/NBC]