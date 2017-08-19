‘NCIS’ Season 15: Gibbs Might Sacrifice Himself For Father-To-Be McGee, Fans Want DiNozzo To The Rescue

The previous season of NCIS ended in a cliffhanger, putting fan-favorite agents Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray) in a dangerous situation. It can be recalled that Gibbs decided to stay in the rebel-infested Paraguay, as Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) took a Navy SEAL and kidnapped children to safety in a chopper. McGee, on the other hand, joined his boss and they are now prisoners of the rebel groups in the area.

It remains to be seen who will save the two top NCIS agents when the show returns for Season 15, but one popular theory is that Gibbs will put his life on the line just to save McGee.

Gibbs will always have his team’s back and he’s a boss that’s ready to make some sacrifices. It is believed that Gibbs will let McGee go home to his wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), who is expecting a baby. The boss might think that it’s important for the young agent to be present in time for his wife’s delivery.

While it would be almost impossible to fight back a bunch of rebels, it is likely that Gibbs and McGee will come up with a brilliant plan to escape whenever they have the opportunity.

NCIS co-showrunner Frank Cardea has already provided a bit of spoilers for Season 15, saying that the premiere will have a time jump — two months since the rescue operation. People at the Washington office resume their work, but Gibbs and McGee are not around, which only means that they’re stuck in Paraguay.

A teaser photo of the captive agents has already surfaced, but the showrunner has remained tight-lipped as to how and when Gibbs and McGee will get out of their situation. Fans have speculated that Torres and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) will lead a rescue team for Gibbs and McGee.

There are also those who think that a rescue episode will involve a crossover involving two other NCIS shows, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Other hopefuls wanted Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) to make a surprise comeback and rescue Gibbs and McGee.

At the moment, fans can only make their own speculations as to how McGee and Gibbs will get back home safely. Viewers will soon find out when NCIS Season 15 premieres on Sept. 26 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]