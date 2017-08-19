‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Burst In Anger During Trial, Sam To Confess Truth

Another intense week is coming to General Hospital as Julian’s trial continue. Meanwhile, Sam is about to make a full confession, which would surprise Carly.

General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that Julian (William deVry) will not be able to contain his anger when Rudge (David Lee) takes the stand and testifies against him. He will have some outbursts in the courtroom, making the rest of the trail terrible. Scott (Kin Shriner) will lose control of the situation and he will receive some blast from Julian before his conviction at the end of the week.

The question now is, what would the judge’s verdict be? Will Julian be able to prove he has done nothing wrong or will he go to prison? The turn of events would make Julian feel he can’t win the case. General Hospital spoilers reveal he would end in prison, but he would be released this fall.

As the daytime soap confirms that William DeVry has signed a three-year contract, Julian is definitely sticking around General Hospital. Spoilers tease of a reunion between Julian and Alexis. What will Alexis do to save Julian? There’s a possibility that she would defend him in court despite the opposition of her daughters and their wish for her to cut all ties with Julian. Do you think Alexis should forgive Julian and that the two of them should get back together as a couple?

Meanwhile, the guilt would be too much to handle for Sam (Kelly Monaco), and what she did to Sonny (Maurice Benard) is weighing down on her. According to General Hospital spoilers via Soap Hub, a conversation with Andre (Anthony Montgomery) would make Sam realize why Sonny had been the object of her fears. She needed to come clean to feel whole again, and so she would confess everything. Carly (Laura Wright) will be stunned to hear the truth and to learn that Sonny and Jason (Billy Miller) kept quiet about it despite knowing about it all along. Carly would be furious, but will she go to the police and turn Sam in?

Carly has had enough on today's @GeneralHospital & it's best not to mess with her in this mood! ???? —> https://t.co/kL9EiiGjyy #GH #CarSon pic.twitter.com/2pXXCmBXqJ — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) August 11, 2017

General Hospital airs from Monday to Friday at 2 p.m. on ABC.

WATCH: Sam tries to do the right thing and confess to Carly about shooting Sonny. #GH pic.twitter.com/5XpNQnGQOh — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 11, 2017

[Featured Image by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images]