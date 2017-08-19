Swansea Vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Preview For 2017 Premier League Matchday 2

Swansea vs. Manchester United kicks off Matchday 2 of the 2017 Premier League on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium in Wales. Manchester United is looking for their second win of the season while Swansea just wants to contain the Red Devils and score their first goals of the season.

Manchester United opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 hammering of West Ham United at Old Trafford last week, per Sky Sports. Romelu Lukaku opened his United account by scoring a brace in 52 minutes with Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba adding goals in the final five minutes of the game.

The Red Devils had a busy summer as they added Lukaku to help ease the loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. They also signed defender Victor Lindelof and midfielder Nemanja Matic to bolster an already impressive roster. Only Wayne Rooney and Adnan Januzaj were sold this summer to Everton and Real Sociedad, respectively.

On the other hand, Swansea held Southampton to a goalless draw last week at St. Mary’s Stadium. Swansea only created a few chances as the absence of Gylfi Sigurdsson was evident. According to Wales Online, the Icelandic attacking midfielder officially joined Everton on Wednesday after refusing to go on the club’s pre-season tour.

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement told reporters (h/t BBC Sport) that it is going to be a challenging season for them because of the departure of Gylfi Sigurdsson. However, he wants the fans to keep believing in the club as they are going to buy new players before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

“My message to the fans would be that the club wants to move forward, we want to improve our squad and our style. It is a big challenge replacing Gylfi, but I hope we can potentially bring in two or three players to strengthen us in various positions. We don’t have superstars here, everyone gives their best for each other.”

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants his players to stay calm against Swansea on Saturday afternoon. Mourinho told Sports Mole that the season is just starting and he does not want to think about a good start too much because they finished sixth last season despite winning their first three games.

“It’s just the beginning. Last season, we started with three matches and nine points and we finished sixth. So it’s not because of a very good first day that I’m going to lose my stability and my discipline and let the players think differently from myself.”

Paul Clement is expected to use a 4-3-1-2 formation with Tammy Abraham and Andre Ayew up front, per The Guardian. Swansea is still missing Fernando Llorente, Ki Sung-Yeong, and Nathan Dyer due to injuries. Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, will have an almost complete roster to choose from to include in his 4-2-3-1 lineup.

Swansea vs. Manchester United is scheduled on Saturday, August 19, at the Liberty Stadium in Plasmarl, Swansea, Wales. The kickoff time is at 4:30 a.m. PST, 7:30 a.m. EST, and 12:30 p.m. BST. Fans in the United States can watch the game on NBCSN while it will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Swansea vs. Manchester United is also available via live stream at NBC Sports Live, fuboTV, SKY GO Extra, and NOW TV UK.

