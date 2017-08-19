‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Spoiler Update: Will New Season See Henry And Hook’s Bromance?

Once Upon a Time Season 7 will see the return of some of the familiar faces, but they will not be dwelling in Storybrooke or battling the same old dark foes. The rebooted new season arrives this fall with a new narrative, a new location, a slew of new characters, and new dark forces. And adult Henry (Andrew J. West) will steward it, along with his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez).

As the show is undergoing a big creative shake-up, the question is what happens to old relationships — especially Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) and Henry’s relationship? Henry’s biological mother, Emma Swan (Jeniffer Morrison), and Hook got married in the previous season. But Emma is no longer part of the show, although she will make an appearance in an episode of Once Upon a Time Season 7.

In Emma’s absence and new location Hyperion Heights, Henry and Hook are likely to form a new partnership. Entertainment Weekly reports that in Once Upon a Time Season 7, the two will be “playing catch-up” when they “cross paths again in the Enchanted Forest in Hyperion Heights,” adding that their “cursed personas” are set to team up.

Moreover, Andrew J. West says that both characters are searching for something, and “they find what could be an advantageous partnership.”

The actor also says that they don’t instantly hit it off but take some time to trust each other.

“At first, there’s a little bit of ‘Can I trust this guy? Who is this guy? Can he help me? Is he on my side?’ But they find a way where they can maybe help each other.”

The returning cast has been cursed with new personas, and in Once Upon a Time Season 7, Hook is a policeman called Rogers. At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Colin O’Donoghue said that his character would feel a sense of loss in the new season, adding he would not be able to figure out the reason behind it. Rogers will make an appearance minus his left hand.

The actor recently told TV Guide that the Hook that will make an appearance in Once Upon a Time Season 7 will be different from the previous seasons’ character. He also said that Emma and Hook’s relationship will be addressed in Episode 2. The episode is also set to explain what happened to the Savior and why she is no longer part of the show.

Speaking of Regina and her adopted son Henry’s relationship, Lana Parilla said the two will reunite after many years in a flashback and that her character will be taken aback to see the little boy all grown up, according to TV Line. Regina and Henry will be strangers when they cross paths in Hyperion Heights.

Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres on Friday, October 6 on ABC.

