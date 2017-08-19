’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins Puts Up Signed Photos For Sale, Sells Out Within Hours

Danielle Mullins Jbali is making lemons out of her 90 Day Fiance fame. This week, the reality star posted on social media that she’s selling her photos to fans who want signed memorabilia.

“Finally got pictures for autographs. Message or email me for details.”

Although Danielle did not mention how much the photos were selling for, comments from fans state that prices started at $5 per copy depending on the size. Transactions were handled through social media, with payments made via Paypal.

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers slammed Danielle for milking the show for additional profit, but avid fans were delighted at the idea of having a personal memento from their favorite reality star. Almost immediately after Danielle’s posting, hundreds of fans left comments asking where and how to get a signed photograph.

“Beautiful pictures,” one fan commented on Instagram. “Love the show and how strong and independent you [are]. Keep up the good work.”

Amazingly, Danielle’s pictures sold out within a matter of hours. The 44-year-old reality star announced that she ran out prints and told her fans not to worry, as she will be restocking soon.

“I did not think so many people would want one. Please be patient and I will get your pictures to you.”

One fan who obviously couldn’t get enough of Danielle even suggested that she sell other merchandise like T-shirts with her memorable “catchphrases from the show.” Danielle replied that, yes, other products are in the works.

“Me and my [daughters] were discussing that. We are working on that idea,” Danielle confirmed.

On 90 Day Fiance, Danielle Mullins Jbali is known for her emotional but genuine outbursts towards ex-husband Mohamed. The estranged couple provides the show with constant drama, but their craziness also gives viewers addictive entertainment.

This is me and a little girl named Ava who is a fan. Her dad and her drove an hour to meet me so I could sign a picture for her mom's birthday. A post shared by Danielle Jbali (@danielle_jbali) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Danielle and Mohamed are finally heading to court to dissolve their marriage. Danielle feels that Mohamed only married her so he could get a U.S. visa, and she wants an annulment so he can get deported back to Tunisia.

Mohamed, on the other hand, is arming himself with Danielle’s past theft charges that he could use in court if necessary. He’s hopeful that the Ohio judge would dismiss the annulment and grant them a divorce instead.

The upcoming episode’s preview shows Danielle visiting Mohamed one last time. She says that she’s “done with him,” but she needs to give him a final message.

“You’re the worst mistake in my life,” Danielle is seen screaming at Mohamed.

“Have a nice life! Back in Tunisia!”

Find out how Danielle and Mohamed’s court hearing goes this Sunday on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins Jbali/Facebook]