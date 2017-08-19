‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Rumors: Two More Contenders Being Eyed To Take Next ‘Bachelor’ Lead

Who will be selected as The Bachelor 2018 lead? The gossip over the last few days about which lucky guy will be the next Bachelor has jumped dramatically since a crypitic tweet was posted by one of the show’s producers, Mike Fleiss. He stirred the pot on Twitter on Thursday morning when he implicitly slammed Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s runner-up, Peter Kraus, as being ill-suited for the role. He asked fans if they “really want a Bachelor who isn’t ready to settle down with a woman he loves?” He quipped that it’s not what the show is all about.

A source later confirmed to People magazine that Fleiss in fact was talking about Peter. The insider claimed that Peter refused to play along and producers were unable to convince him to put a ring on Rachel’s finger. As a result, producers in no way will even entertain the idea of making Rachel’s runner-up the next Bachelor for the 2018 season. On Friday, an interview the magazine had with Bachelor host Chris Harrison suggested it’s not impossible for Peter to be selected.

“I think his time with Rachel exposed some things in his life that he probably has to deal with and needs to handle before he’s ready to settle down,” Harrison says. “In no way does that make him a bad guy or not worthy. He may make a great Bachelor. It’s not like it’s completely off the table. But after seeing him be with Rachel, it didn’t give you that glowing feeling of, ‘Hey, this guy is ready for another chance at love.’ It would be really hard to spin that.”

Aside from Peter Kraus being possibly a long shot candidate for the show based off current reports, two more names are being looked at closely. ABC might be sitting back to see how the viewing audience reacts to at least one contestant appearing on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

People‘s source shares that runner-up of Bachelorette JoJo’s season, Robby Hayes, is one of the guys producers think could make the cut. The insider explains that there’s some conversation about Hayes being a contender for The Bachelor 2018 season. Although he’s getting a “questionable edit” on Paradise and Raven Gates isn’t saying overly flattering things about him — such as the way he kisses — “he’s been put on the show for a reason, to remind everyone of who he is and how hot he is, and if the audience seems to be responding well to him, he’s got a real shot at it,” the source spills.

Who’s the second guy that may get the gig? Luke Pell, the one who lost the gig to Nick Viall last year. Pell may hope to seal the deal this time by seizing the 2018 season, the insider claims.

“Talks fell apart and so the producers pivoted to Nick,” the insider dishes. “But Luke has made it clear to producers that he would love another chance at it and would do the show in a heartbeat.”

As the report added, Pell was linked with a woman named Holly Allen, Miss Wyoming USA 2012, in a July 6 post on Instagram. It’s unknown if it was serious or if he’s still seeing her.

ABC won’t reveal who the next Bachelor for 2018 is until Paradise Season 4 wraps.

