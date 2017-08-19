Miranda Lambert To Get Married Ahead Of Blake Shelton? Anderson East Shares Their Adorable Photo

It’s been more than two years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced, and it seems that the songstress is ready to get married again with her boyfriend, Anderson East. The 33-year-old singer and the 28-year-old musician are no doubt head over heels in love with each other. They rarely post couple photos on Instagram, but people can’t help but gush over their adorable pictures.

The “Vice” hitmaker is currently on tour in Europe, and her man was there to support her. Anderson recently shared a cute photo with Miranda on Instagram. The lovebirds were sitting at a café and staring at each other while holding hands.

He captioned the photo, “‘I guess I’m anti-hate cause that ain’t what it takes, It’s love that makes this crazy world go round’ in my natural habitat in Amsterdam with my beautiful lady.”

Lambert also showed her support for her boyfriend by promoting his new single, “All My Mind,” on Instagram. She posted a screenshot of East’s single cover and called him a hottie. Miranda and Anderson have only been dating for over a year, but it seems that the two are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Would she end up getting married ahead of her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani?

According to E! News, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have discussed getting married and having children as early as October of 2016. A source revealed that Lambert has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her split from Shelton, and East fulfills it all. The couple reportedly wanted to tie the knot and have kids in the near future.

“Miranda is happy and everything else is in perfect place between her heath, music and her love life,” an insider said. “Her friends and family have never seen her this happy.”

Miranda Lambert tried to see the positive side of her divorce from Blake Shelton. According to ET, the award-winning singer confessed to Cosmopolitan that they did everything to save their marriage. She also admitted that she had a hard time processing everything and even spent nights crying and drinking alcohol. Despite the heartbreak, the Pistol Annies member avoided saying bad things about her ex-husband.

“I had a great relationship with an amazing man so I know what good is,” Lambert said. “I have a great launching pad for the future. I will never take that for granted.”

Instead of jumping into a new relationship like her ex-husband did, Miranda channeled her emotions in her albumWeight of These Wings. All of her hard work paid off because her record won numerous awards, including an Academy of Country Music Award. The blonde singer referred to her divorce with Blake in her acceptance speech.

“I just want to say thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and sharing that with me,” she told the audience.

Now that she’s found new love, the “Tin Man” singer is reportedly happy with her calmer and quieter relationship with Anderson. She allegedly loves roaming around with her boyfriend in Nashville and she could have never done that with Blake. A source told Us Weekly that they are really enjoying each other’s company. Since there have already been reports of the couple’s plan to get married, people are wondering when the two will get engaged.

According to E! News, Anderson East is planning to propose to Miranda Lambert before the year ends. The insider claimed that the two are extremely serious and have been tied at the hip since they started dating. They allegedly understand each other on a deeper level. If the engagement pushes through this year, then there is a big chance that the songstress will get married ahead of ex-husband Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

