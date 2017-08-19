WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar To Retain Universal Title At ‘SummerSlam’ Then Face Braun Strowman At ‘No Mercy’?

Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman. It will be the hardest defense of Lesnar’s reign as Universal champion but he is still the favorite to retain. The latest rumors suggest that Lesnar is going to retain the Universal Title then defend it against Braun Strowman at No Mercy next month.

As recapped by the WWE website, the Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam will shape up the future of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman in the WWE. Heyman announced on Monday Night Raw a couple of weeks ago that he and Lesnar are gone if he loses the Universal Title at SummerSlam. It adds intrigue to the match since there are rumors linking “The Beast” to a match with Jon “Bones” Jones in the UFC.

The reigning Universal champion has less than a year left on his WWE contract and he is rumored to be interested in returning to MMA. Jon Jones has called him out for a potential superfight, and the money will be hard to turn down for Lesnar since it is going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views in UFC history.

But according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Pop Culture), the current plan is for Brock Lesnar to retain the Universal Championship at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman. The report added that it will lead to a match between Lesnar and Strowman for the Universal Title at No Mercy on September 24 in Los Angeles.

Another potential spoiler for the result of the SummerSlam main event is the tweet made by the Barclays Center account on August 16 that has since been deleted, per PW Mania. It revealed and advertised that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is going to be on Monday Night Raw on August 21 after SummerSlam.

Also, all the points sign to Lesnar facing Braun Strowman next month. The WWE has been hyping Lesnar vs. Strowman since WrestleMania 34 with rumors that they were scheduled to have a one-on-one match at SummerSlam. The go-home edition of Monday Night Raw featured a brawl between Lesnar and Strowman that was really entertaining.

The “Monster Among Men” has vastly improved in the ring since being put in a program with Roman Reigns early this year. Strowman is already a big star since he gets good reactions and his size makes him a favorite of Vince McMahon. His matchup against Brock Lesnar is also a fresh one and could help Strowman get over even more.

Nevertheless, these are still just rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE is known for changing their plans on a regular basis and they are reportedly doing all their best to keep the results of the Fatal 4-Way Match from leaking into the public.

[Featured Image by WWE]