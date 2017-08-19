‘Destiny 2’ Download Begins Next Week: Companion App Update Adds Two Major Features

Excited for the upcoming launch of Destiny 2? Bungie has announced when you can start downloading the game, as well as what features the Companion app update will receive.

In its blog post, Bungie said players can start pre-loading Destiny 2 next week. Those who have digitally pre-ordered the game can expect pre-loading to begin early next week on Xbox One. For PlayStation 4, pre-loading will begin on August 31. As for PC, Bungie said they are still making final preparations on PC Beta for the launch and will announce later when the pre-load goes live. Meanwhile, PC players can still pre-order the game to be part of the first wave of Guardians to have Early Access. Bungie will announce the dates via its official Twitter account, @bungiehelp.

Bungie has also announced a Destiny Companion App update coming on August 23, which will add two major features. First, the Companion app will have an Explore tab which will contain everything that is happening in the world of Destiny. Players will be able to stay up to date with the latest Destiny news and updates, discover new events and activities, see the latest creations from the Destiny community, and find help through forums and groups.

The second major feature is Clan, which will enable players to stay connected with their teammates. Destiny players can create or join a clan, as well as invite others to join. They can also manage the clan roster, see who is playing, and track the clan’s progress and shared rewards. Players can also create a unique banner and communicate with teammates through Clan text chat. Private Groups have an option to remain a Group or upgrade to a Destiny 2 Clan.

Other features from Destiny 1 that will be in the update include Gear for managing weapons, armor, and inventory; Recruit for searching other players who are looking for Fireteams; Your Profile for managing account information; and Support for communicating with mentors and player support specialists.

This Companion app update will overwrite the Destiny 1 version, so players would have to ensure they install the update. Destiny 2 features will come online after the game’s launch next month. Destiny 2 will launch on September 6.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]