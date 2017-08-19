Kris Jenner Laughs At The Idea Of Kylie And Travis Getting Married, Jokes About Wedding On ‘KUWTK’ Season 32

Kris Jenner made a cryptic yet humorous response when asked about the idea of her youngest daughter, Kylie, getting married to her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted leaving L.A.’s hotspot, Nobu, after a dinner date with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch seems to be in a good mood as she was all smiles coming out of the restaurant.

As the couple made their way to the car, a paparazzo asked Kris if Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis, already has her blessing to marry her youngest daughter. The momager seemed to find the question amusing and just let out a laugh.

Although Kris did not give a clear response to the question, many were quick to assume that the mother of six may not be ready to see her youngest daughter make a trip down the aisle soon. Afterall, the Life of Kylie star is only 20 and has been dating Travis for only a few months.

However, the 61-year-old socialite is not closing any doors when it comes to Kylie’s future wedding. In fact, Kris joked about documenting her youngest daughter’s wedding in their hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kris revealed that she made a joke about the show’s longevity when they first started, adding that it will feature Kylie’s wedding on season 32.

“When we first started, I jokingly said, ‘We’ll be on season 32, Kylie gets married.’ I was kidding, and here we are, and it’s season 14, so be careful what you wish for.”

#TheKardashianDecade @hollywoodreporter A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

It’s no secret that Keeping Up With The Kardashians has documented numerous marriages, breakups, and even birth of more children in the family. Considering Kylie’s fame, it’s pretty likely that she will share that special day with millions of her fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis seem to have a smooth sailing relationship. Just recently, the “Goosebumps” rapper gifted the 20-year-old fashion and cosmetics mogul a customized butterfly necklace. The $60,000 piece of jewelry boasts 28 karats of VVS diamonds.

According to reports, Travis tapped jeweler Elliot Avianne two weeks prior to Kylie’s birthday. Apparently, the necklace was inspired by his single “Butterfly Effect.”

20 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

This is not the first time the couple paid tribute to the song. Previously, Kylie and Travis got a matching butterfly tattoo on the back of their legs. There were claims that the song has a significant meaning to the couple and often referred to one another by using the butterfly emoji.

So far, Kylie and Travis have yet to comment on wedding rumors. Check out more of Kylie Jenner in her own reality show Life of Kylie on Sunday only on E!

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]