‘BB19’ News: New Head Of Household, Nominations Revealed In ‘BB19’ Spoilers From Live Feeds

BB19 news from late Friday evening, August 18, presents a lot of information. There are a lot of Big Brother 19 spoilers coming out on the live feeds following the latest episode of the show on CBS. This includes not only who won the latest Head of Household Competition, but also who they nominated for eviction and who the Have Not people are for Week 8. These latest BB19 spoilers are confirmed in a report by fan site Joker’s Updates.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, CBS aired a “special” episode of Big Brother 19 on Friday night. It ended up being mostly a clip episode, allowing producers to show a lot of footage that hasn’t made its way to the air yet. Included in that was more information on the showmance between Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, the friendship between Alex Ow and Jason Dent, and what had turned Josh Martinez against Mark earlier this summer. The episode ended without revealing the most important Big Brother 19 spoilers of the last few days.

The primary piece of BB19 news from late Friday night is that Christmas Abbott won the Head of Household Competition. This is the first major “win” that she has had this summer and it gives Christmas the ability to make a huge impact on the BB19 house. It also guarantees that she has a spot in the final eight houseguests this year.

Continuing with the Big Brother 19 spoilers from Friday night, HOH Christmas Abbott had to name two nominees for eviction. She went with Jason Dent and Matthew Clines, putting two people on the block who might just be pawns. It’s possible that the primary target for eviction this week will be Mark Jansen, but Christmas may be trying to keep him from playing for the Power of Veto. For now, he is on the sidelines, but that could all shift when the Veto Competition is played by the BB19 cast on August 19.

As for the other BB19 spoilers, Paul Abrahamian and Kevin Schlehuber have been designated as the Have Nots for the week. They may have volunteered for that duty in order to help out Christmas, or it could have had something to do with how they finished in the latest Head of Household Competition. That may get explained a bit later on the live feeds.

With just nine people left in the BB19 cast competing for the $500,000 prize, this is a really important week for the alliances. It raises the stakes for the Veto Competition, which may be a reason for Christmas Abbott to try to keep Mark Jansen from competing in it. Host Julie Chen also hinted that there is another temptation twist coming, so that could also impact the BB19 house this weekend. The expectation that more Big Brother 19 spoilers will come out on the live feeds is an understatement, but at least they are up and running again.

