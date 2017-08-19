‘DOOL’ Spoilers: John And Marlena Both In Straitjackets, Head Writer On ‘Jarlena’ Bond, Romance, And Hattie

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will finally realize Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) is impersonating Marlena Evans. However, before he can do anything about it, he gets trapped at Bayview. With both John and Marlena in straitjackets, what are they going to do? Head writer Ron Carlivati teased that there will be some rubber room romance for “Jarlena.” He also talked about their bond and why the doppelganger storyline was important to the veteran soap opera couple.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running series.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Ron Carlivati talked about the storyline with John and Marlena. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that John is not going to be fooled by Hattie for long. Knowing in his gut that something isn’t right, he will follow the impostor. John will confront the fake Marlena in her hotel room. Unfortunately, he ends up in a straitjacket at Bayview, just like his precious “Doc.”

The head writer explained that the reason for bringing Hattie Adams and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) on DOOL was to inject some fun into the soap opera. It was also to create a big plot for John and Marlena. However, with the psychiatrist getting kidnapped, they would not have a lot of scenes together. The writers had to find a way to get them together in the midst of Hattie’s chaos.

“The tricky thing is you have Marlena getting kidnapped, so they’re not playing in scenes together. So in order to play them together, we decided pretty early on that John wouldn’t be fooled for very long. He never really accepted [fake] Marlena’s decision to break up with him. He knew something was off from the first minute, so we knew it was only a matter of time until he would expose Hattie.”

Then, the DOOL writers came up with the crazy idea of John getting trapped with Marlena at Bayview. By doing so, “Jarlena” is together again, but Hattie is still in Salem destroying Marlena’s life. Now, they have to figure out how to get out of straitjackets and a padded cell. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Ron Carlivati promise that the love between them will be obvious. Even when trapped in a psychiatric ward, the bond they share cannot be broken.

“We tried to brainstorm ways of how to make this romantic when they’re in straitjackets in a rubber room. So, we did devise a couple of ways, both with the set and with the ability for these two to connect on some level, and also to reminisce about some of their past adventures and use that as a springboard.”

What do you think of John and Marlena’s storyline on Days Of Our Lives? How will they get out of the sanitarium, expose Hattie Adams, and reclaim their lives?

