‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For August: Billy Schemes Against Jack, Jordan Breaks Up With Hilary

Young and the Restless spoilers for next week hint that Genoa City is going to see a lot of power moves. Locals are no stranger to scheming, and the Y&R preview suggests that Billy (Jason Thompson) has had enough of Jack’s (Peter Bergman) wrath. He is going to find a way to get back at the man.

Payback Time

Jack has no qualms about using any means to take out his competition to become the most powerful player in the business. The deal with Ben to bring Brash and Sassy down is just a start. Just when Jack thinks he has the upper hand, spoilers tease that Billy will decide it’s time to stop acting like a punching bag. Although he is guilty of stealing Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) from Jack, the punishment Jack has been dishing out to him is just too much. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Billy will scheme to discover Jabot’s secrets and use it against Jack.

Billy knows Jack is out to destroy him. He should make haste in finding ammunition that is strong enough to make Jack back off. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Billy will also tell Phyllis he is done taking Jack’s punishment. Dina (Marla Adams) will provide Billy with an opening, and spoilers for next week reveal that Billy will snap a picture of the password on a sticky note. What Billy eventually discovers could be the key to putting Jack back in his place.

Today on #YR, Ashley and Ravi experience cabin fever and Billy & Victor join forces. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/uy6ZBuxNhO pic.twitter.com/2AIlWo6ug0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 17, 2017

To take advantage of all the developments, Victor will offer an alliance to someone. Based on the Young and the Restless spoilers for the upcoming week, it seems like Billy is the perfect person to help him further his interests.

A Breakup

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Hilary (Mishael Morgan) is going to force Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) to pay attention to her. Unfortunately, all the guy seems to care about at the moment is Lily (Christel Khalil). Cane (Daniel Goddard) will grow closer to Juliet (Laur Allen), and this will make Lily move further from her husband. Jordan is clearly making himself available for Lily, and it wouldn’t be surprising if these two end up together, especially now that Jordan is planning to dump Hilary.

Today on #YR, Hilary makes a new enemy and Jordan makes a move on Lily. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RNr78xI6av pic.twitter.com/Rln0cWzqyx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 19, 2017

The Young and the Restless preview for the next episode shows Hilary and Jordan gearing up for a hot night. Instead of having something passionate between them, the two end up reconsidering the direction of their relationship. Hilary will demand that Jordan sever his ties with Lily. Jordan will end up telling Hilary their relationship is not working out that and they need to move on.

Family Matters

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will get a visit from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Nikki is concerned about Victor’s behavior toward Nick. The Newman matriarch believes throwing Nick out of the ranch is just too harsh. However, Victor has the perfect reply to Nikki’s accusations and tells Nikki off for meddling with his decisions since she decided to leave him and sleep with the enemy. Victor will also suggest that Nikki uses her time to pay attention to Jack. Speaking of Victor, it seems that he is going to look into the people he considers his friends and checks out if they deserve his favor.

Meanwhile, Nick’s new living arrangements will put a lot of pressure on Chelsea. With Faith due to return from camp soon, this couple would definitely have a lot to deal with in the upcoming week. Young and the Restless spoilers tease another week of scheming in Genoa City, but take note that the soap will air on 12:30 p.m. on Monday due to the solar eclipse broadcast. Regular programming will resume on Tuesday.

Love and War reaches epic heights next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/SC2nsoO6uK — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 18, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]