Watch Philippines Vs. Lebanon Basketball Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video For Gilas Pilipinas

Fans can watch the Philippines vs. Lebanon basketball game live online and see if Gilas Pilipinas can salvage their FIBA Asia Cup with a fifth-place finish.

The team came into the tournament with high hopes, especially after beating longtime foe China in the opening round. But Gilas Pilipinas fell to South Korea in the quarterfinals, setting up a chance to face off against Lebanon in the consolation game. The teams will play on Saturday at 9 p.m. local time in the Philippines (9 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT).

In the quarterfinals, Gilas Pilipinas was helpless to stop the smooth offensive attack from South Korea, who shot 66.7 percent from the field en route to a 118-86 blowout. The Philippines will now go on to face a Lebanon team that lost 80-70 to Iran in the quarterfinals.

As Bleacher Report noted, the Philippines team is now off to what will be their worst finish in the FIBA Asia Cup since falling to eighth place in 2009. Gilas Pilipinas had played in the title game each of the last two years, and came close with a 78-67 loss to China in 2015.

Fans who watch the Philippines vs. Lebanon basketball game live online could see a battle of teams with contrasting styles. Gilas Pilipinas loves the long ball, and even in the blowout loss to South Korea, they still managed to connect on 44 percent of three-pointers. Lebanon is a team that prefers to go inside, hitting 54.7 percent of two-pointers.

As Interaksyon noted, Gilas Pilipinas will have likely their hands full with the oldest player in the tournament.

“Lebanese star Fadi El Khatib should definitely on top of Gilas Pilipinas’ defensive gameplan in this one,” the report noted. “Despite being the oldest player in the tournament at 37, he is still leading all scorers with 23 a game to go along with 5.4 rebounds and four assists per outing.”

Looks like homecourt advantage for Philippines with lots of Filipinos in Lebanon! pic.twitter.com/Yg01LQFcBP — Gilas Pilipinas (@smartgilasph) August 13, 2017

The Philippines team will also be at a disadvantage defensively, the report added, with big man Christian Standhardinger leaving to join the Philippine team that will be competing in the Southeast Asian Games this weekend. The Philippines team must also compete against a team looking to gain a strong finish for the home fans. Lebanon serves as host to the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup, and the game will be played in the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Beirut.

But Gilas Pilipinas fans have traveled well, with close to 2,000 showing up to meet the team in Beirut and cheer them on throughout the tournament.

Fans who want to watch the Philippines vs. Lebanon basketball game live online can click here for streaming video of Gilas Pilipinas going for fifth place in the FIBA Asia Cup.

[Featured Image by Stanley Chou/Getty Images]