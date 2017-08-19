Duggar Family News: Duggars Get Nostalgic As Israel Grows And Leaves His ‘Little Boy’ Look Behind

The Duggar family, especially Jim Bob and Michelle, love their grandkids. Among all of them, Israel Dillard probably holds a special place in their heart. The adorable child, after all, has been away from them during Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s stint as missionaries in South America. Now that the Dillards are back for good in the United States, however, it seems like Jim Bob and Michelle are feeling a bit melancholic about Israel’s growth.

In a recent post on the family’s official Facebook page, the Duggars shared an image of Israel smiling at the camera as he posed in a living room. As stated in the caption of the recently uploaded image, the eldest son of Jill and Derick Dillard has grown significantly over the years. So much, in fact, that he does not even look like a toddler anymore.

“Israel is looking so much more like a big boy these days! Where did the time go?”

Many members of the Duggar family Facebook community have agreed with the photo’s caption, stating that Israel does look like he is completely leaving his baby looks behind. Most even noted that the eldest Dillard child is growing up to be a handsome young man who embodies the best physical qualities of his parents, Jill and Derick.

“It’s always sad when they lose the ‘little boy look.’ Wow! Israel, you are getting so big, sweetheart,” one commenter wrote.

“Very cute little boy!! He’s grown so much! Looks a lot like his daddy, but those are Jill’s eyes,” wrote another.

Some of the Duggar family’s social media followers also remarked that Israel’s growth has likely affected Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar the most. Grandparents, after all, always have a soft spot for their grandchildren. Thus, there is a good chance that the Duggar matriarch and patriarch were significantly affected by Israel’s absence during the time he was accompanying his parents on their mission trips abroad.

Israel Dillard has recently attracted a lot of attention from social media followers of the Duggar family after his parents posted another set of photos with the child sporting yet another black eye. While injuries among toddlers are common due to their tendency to explore, the number of bruises that have been spotted in Israel over the past couple of years has started to worry fans, as noted by a previous report from the Inquisitr.

The eldest Dillard son is only 2 years old, but he has already experienced quite a lot during the past two years. Not long after he was born, Jill and Derick Dillard took him with them as they embarked on a mission to South America. Eventually, the family moved back to the United States, in order for Jill to give birth to her second son, Samuel. Izzy, for his part, has been with his parents every step of the way.

Had fun hangin with this guy at the #c3cookout last night! A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

The Dillards are featured in Counting On, which is scheduled to return on TLC this coming September.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Instagram]