‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati Previews ‘Chabby’ And ‘PaulSon’, Wedding Madness Explained

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased a wedding in the near future. However, it was soon revealed that there is not one, but two marriage proposals. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, head writer Ron Carlivati discussed “Chabby” and “PaulSon.” Why the wedding madness immediately after Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) were released from jail?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want details on what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

After Chad and Sonny were cleared of any wrongdoing in the murder of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), both men popped the question. Days Of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati explained that the murder mystery storyline was used as a way to bring Chad and Abigail (Marci Miller) back together. At the same time, it also brought Paul (Christopher Sean) and Sonny closer. When both men were behind bars, their soul mates believed in them and did amazing things to protect them.

Paul and his father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) did everything they could to find the real killer. They even traveled to Greece and interrogated Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). As for Abby, she nearly left her baby boy behind to go into witness protection with Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso). It was all so the incriminating photo of Chad wouldn’t be used against him. Thankfully, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) managed to delete the image before she left Salem.

“Paul was the one who crusaded to find the real killer and get Sonny exonerated, and proved how much he loves him. Similarly, we had Abigail go out on a limb to save Chad. So, when that is over, both couples are ready to take another step forward, and it made sense that the next step would be marriage.”

The weddings were initially going to be a week apart. However, the writers wondered if that would be too repetitive. So, they came up with the idea of having the weddings at the same time. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the double wedding will be the result of Chad and Sonny simultaneously asking each other to be the best man. That’s when they decide to have the weddings together. The head writer explained that “Chabby” and “PaulSon” want to tie the knot as soon as possible.

Some fans are wondering why both couples are getting married so quickly. That can be explained because they all have come to realize how precious time is in life. Anything can happen that can take a loved one away. Chad nearly lost Abby when she was plowed down by a car. As for Sonny, the time behind bars really made him value the things and people he took for granted. It also forced him to think about the hasty way he was conducting business. In a way, this experience really humbled Sonny Kiriakis.

What do you think of what Ron Carlivati said about “Chabby” and “PaulSon” getting married? Are you looking forward to a double wedding on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC]