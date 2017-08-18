3 Girls Under 10 Found Dead In Maryland Home With Trauma To Bodies: Toddler Unharmed

Police don’t know what happened in a Maryland home were three girls, all under the age of 1o were found slain on Friday. The girls were found by the mother of one of the girls, who was returning home and police were called to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. this morning.

According to the Washington Post, the mother returned home and walked in on this “horrific scene.” A fourth child, who is only 2-years-old, was also at the home but was unharmed. When police arrived they were met by family members who directed the police to the victims inside the house.

The home is in Clinton, which is a suburb of the Washington D.C. area. Prince George County Police spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said the girls were pronounced dead at the scene by the fire department EMTs.

While police are releasing very little information about the girls and their relationship to one another, they did say that the girls suffered “trauma to their bodies.” She then added that this is a “homicide” case, according to CBS News.

It is unclear who was caring for the girls at the time of this unthinkable crime, it is also unknown how long the girls were dead before they were discovered by the mother of one of the victims returning home.

This horrific crime took place in one home, but the neighbors are fearful for the safety of their kids after the discovery of the three bodies this morning, according to AOL News. Donelan did say that police believe this incident is confined to this particular home.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time, they have launched a full homicide investigation today. Police said at a news conference later in the afternoon on Friday that they are determined to make an arrest, but they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

3 girls under the age of 10 found dead in Maryland home https://t.co/NM6bXPELXd pic.twitter.com/lUJW7VkAIq — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) August 18, 2017

According to WUSA 9 News, the home is located in the 6400 block of Brook Jane Drive in Clinton, Maryland. Police said they are trying to determine what happened inside this home that left an aftermath of three children under the age of 10 dead. At the news conference on Friday, police confirmed the murders were confined to this one residence.

Police did not offer much information at the news conference this afternoon. The identities of the girls have not been released. It is not known if the girls were related or not. Police did say they are interviewing the family members at this time.

It is not known if police assuring the public that they believe this crime is confined to this one residence did much to calm the concerns of parents in the area, as the suspect or suspects are still at large. One neighbor did tell reporters that she was staying home from work so her 13-year-old would not be left alone with the suspect still at large. Police have not given any indication if they have a suspect or suspects in mind for this grisly crime.

BREAKING: Prince George's Co. police say 3 juveniles found dead in home this morning were all girls under age 10. https://t.co/BTXPHFmdZI — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@cbsbaltimore) August 18, 2017

Because this case is so disturbing for law enforcement, many who have children of their own, counselors were brought in and will offer any help they can to the people working this case. Donelan said that this case is one of the most difficult that their police officers have ever walked in on.

[Featured Image by DS Burnside/Shutterstock]