Ivanka Trump Slammed On Instagram And Twitter For Posts During Alleged $2,950 Per Night Vermont Spa Vacation

Ivanka Trump is facing a bit of backlash on Instagram and Twitter for the timing of some of her tweets and posts, and the messages contained therein. Ivanka posted on Instagram and Twitter on Friday, August 18, and urged people to “pray for Barcelona,” as reported by the Daily Mail. However, Ivanka’s silence on praying for the victims in Charlottesville – namely riot victim Heather Heyer, who lost her life in the melee – is being mentioned on social media. Whereas 35-year-old Ivanka used her large Twitter and Instagram following to spread a message that terrorism in any form threatens freedom everywhere, and included the #PrayForBarcelona hashtag in her post, Ivanka’s followers were quick to note that Ivanka didn’t pay tribute to those injured or killed in Charlottesville in the same manner.

As seen in the comments section of Ivanka’s Instagram post about Barcelona, many comments are calling Ivanka a hypocrite, and asking her why she didn’t post tributes to the terrorist act that happened when James Alex Fields, Jr. rammed his car into a crowd of people crossing a street, killing one person, as reported by the Inquisitr. One of the sample comments Ivanka is receiving can be read below.

“Terrorist here in America… that took place last week… why not post about that and the families who lost loved ones? Wait, it was a #whitenationalistAttack… so lets not talk too much…. because the fake news report will broadcast #alternativefacts yet we have an #AlternativeLeader…”

Ivanka followed up her tribute to Barcelona with a post about the solar eclipse, even as news was breaking about Steve Bannon leaving his position at the White House. According to the New York Times, Ivanka and Jared Kushner are vacationing in Vermont, and not taking a vacation in Croatia, as was previously reported by the publication.

As reported by Valley News, Ivanka and Jared flew on a Trump helicopter that refueled at the Lebanon Municipal Airport on Monday, next moving on to land in Barnard, near the Twin Farms 5-star all-inclusive luxury hideaway, a resort and spa whose rooms go for up to $2,950 per night.

People reports that with Bannon leaving the White House, Ivanka and Jared are being blamed for Bannon’s ouster.

“Jared and Ivanka helped push him out. Bannon being removed changes everything.”

Social media users had also called on Ivanka and Jared to come against the anti-Semitism that was displayed during the Charlottesville march, wherein the crowd chanted words of the Nazi slogan “blood and soil,” and screamed about Jews not replacing them. According to People, Ivanka and Jared have concerns about how they are being viewed by the Jewish community. According to the White House, Ivanka and Jared had no role in Bannon leaving.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]