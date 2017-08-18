‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast: Steve Bannon Trending On Twitter To Appear On ‘DWTS’ Competition

Calls for another fired Trump staff member to appear on the Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast is trending on Twitter. Steve Bannon was fired as White House chief strategist Friday, and buzz around his next move involves something as far-fetched as a stint on DWTS.

According to the Huffington Post, a lot of Dancing with the Stars fans are interested in seeing Steve Bannon be on the cast for Season 25. Needless to say, there are an abundance of jokes to go with the tweets and hilarious posts mocking the very thought of Bannon in the reality dance competition.

One Twitter user cracked that right now the pro dancers are drawing straws over who gets stuck dancing with Bannon. Another added that she can’t wait to see the former White House adviser in “full Nazi regalia dancing to Ted Nugent.”

Check out just a handful of the many tweets circulating about Steve Bannon putting on a pair of dance shoes and doing the cha-cha. There’s no doubt that his appearance on the hit reality show would rake in viewers and be ratings gold for ABC. It’s also easy to imagine the drama that would go with it among fans and fellow cast members alike! It’d have all the essential ingredients for an explosive season coated in controversy.

Steve Bannon might be the only person who could get me to watch DWTS. — Grant (@DicoDeMinimis) August 18, 2017

Good-Bye White House.

Helllloooooo Dancing With The Stars!!!!!#SteveBannon #dwts — Blog Boy Tweets (@BlogBoyTweets) August 18, 2017

Somewhere, right now, there’s a meeting where they’re dejectedly drawing straws for who gets stuck with Bannon as their partner on DWTS — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 18, 2017

Personally, I can’t wait to see Steve Bannon on Dancing With the Stars in full Nazi regalia dancing to Ted Nugent. — beth can’t with this (@bourgeoisalien) August 18, 2017

Stephen Bannon is going to do well on Dancing With the Stars. I hear he’s super flexible. And he’s probably used to falling down. — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) August 18, 2017

It seems to be the new pattern: anytime someone is cut from President Trump’s inner circle, immediate speculations about their television appearances ignite. Just look at the rumors about former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. Chatter about them signing up with the Dancing with the Stars cast went on at least a week until it was confirmed they weren’t going to be part of the Season 25 lineup. Scaramucci, however, is now toying with people after hinting that he might be on after all. In a Facebook live interview, he told an ABC News political director, “Who knows, we’ll see.”

JUST IN: White House officials say Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was fired https://t.co/wMLtS6lnHj pic.twitter.com/bPEFIjGpXa — CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2017

According to previous reports confirming neither will appear on DWTS, sources say Spicer and Scaramucci aren’t great dancers. Of course, this would make their addition to the show all the more fun to watch. As a previous report by the Inquisitr touched on, one of the producers of the show involved in organizing the cast, Deena Katz, revealed that the show doesn’t want to be too political in who they feature on the program. Today’s politics are a “volatile atmosphere,” and the aim is to allow viewers to unplug and watch an “enjoyable” show, the producer explained. There were two more slots to fill for the Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast when Katz spoke with CNN the first week of August.

Opinion | Steve Bannon will be exceedingly dangerous to Donald Trump on the outside https://t.co/grR6tGCd3O via @NoahCRothman pic.twitter.com/M6oL8Jvfeb — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 18, 2017

Would you like to see Steve Bannon compete for the mirror ball trophy on DWTS?

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres September 18, Monday, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]