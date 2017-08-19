‘Big Brother 19’ Recap: Spoilers From August 18 Episode, ‘BB19’ Cast Meets Derrick Levasseur, New HOH Coming

This Big Brother 19 recap presents spoilers from the August 18 episode. A special Friday night episode of the show was used to give viewers some additional time with the BB19 cast this summer. The exact details of what would take place were kept under wraps by CBS, with only a few Big Brother 19 rumors leaking to social media. Now it was time for viewers to finally find out what all the secrecy was about. This Episode 25 recap comes from a live CBS presentation on Friday, August 18, at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a double eviction episode took place on August 17. In the first Eviction Ceremony, Cody Nickson was sent to the BB19 jury by a 7-0 vote. After Jason Dent won the Head of Household Competition, he nominated Elena Davies and Mark Jansen for eviction. Mark won the Power of Veto and saved himself, with Jason then using Matt Clines as the replacement nominee. The BB19 cast then evicted Elena Davies by a 6-1 vote, taking the season down to the final nine houseguests.

The August 18 Big Brother 19 recap picks up after the “previously on Big Brother” segment came to an end. Episode 25 began by showing the aftermath of the Elena Davies eviction, with Mark Jansen (her showmance partner) tearing up in a Diary Room session. He blamed himself for her eviction, but it certainly wasn’t his fault, as several houseguests had been targeting Elena for a while. Matt Clines spoke about his confidence during a Diary Room session and Paul Abrahamian expressed his surprise to have survived the double eviction.

Following the last episode, an argument took place between Mark and Paul, where Paul used information that Jason had revealed about earlier in the season. Mark had brought up making a “big move” by targeting Paul for eviction, but nothing ended up emerging from that conversation. It could come back to haunt him, though, because it gave Paul the ammunition to begin bullying him again in front of the rest of the BB19 cast. Calling it an argument might be an overstatement as well because Paul was yelling at Mark, while Mark just listened.

After a long commercial break, the doorbell rang, with former Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur arriving at the BB19 house. It was then time for Derrick to spur the conversation so that the producers could provide clips from earlier in the season. That included Josh Martinez and his pots and pans, the Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson showmance, new footage of Ramses Soto interacting with the BB19 cast, and the friendship of Alex Ow and Jason Dent this summer.

Additional clip footage went over the Elena Davies and Mark Jansen showmance. There were a lot of ups and downs for them this summer, with Mark more infatuated with Elena than she was with him. Matt Clines and his cereal obsession also got its own segment during the August 18 Big Brother 19 episode, profiling how he eats cereal for many of his daily meals. He even sneaks down to the kitchen in the middle of the night to have an extra bowl of cereal for the day. This is where his recent Veto Ceremony joke came from.

The backyard fight between Mark Jansen and Josh Martinez also got a segment. They bet on a game of pool, with the loser having to drink a cup of pickle juice and hot sauce. When Josh scratched he thought he had won, arguing with Mark about the outcome. When Josh brought the concoction to the backyard, Mark threw it in his face, leading to one of the more memorable scenes on the BB19 live feeds this summer. It was at this point where Josh turned against Mark and what led to the pots and pans coming out later.

Derrick Levasseur hosted the latest Head of Household Competition and it got started just as the August 18 Big Brother 19 episode was coming to a close. This leaves a lot of information for the live feeds, with the HOH winner as well as their nominations set to be revealed during the Sunday night episode (August 20) of the show. A lot of that information will get revealed through Big Brother 19 spoilers on the live feeds, though, which are expected to be turned back on after the West Coast has viewed this “special” episode.

[Featured Image by Johnny Vy/CBS]