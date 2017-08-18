So, You Want To Be A Viking? Season 6 Casting Call For ‘Vikings’ Suggests The Show Has Been Renewed

While there has been no official announcement in regard to whether Season 6 of Vikings will happen or not, there are plenty of clues that it will. Most recently, a casting call has gone out for Season 6.

During San Diego Comic-Con this year, Katheryn Winnick (who plays Lagertha) asked the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, whether Season 6 of Vikings would go ahead. While Hirst was shy of saying outright that Season 6 would happen, he did let it slip that History Channel had better renew the show because he was already writing the episodes for it.

This is not the first time there has been a mention of Season 6 of Vikings. In previous interviews, Michael Hirst has referenced the fact he could see the show going past Season 5. Hirst also told The Hollywood Reporter back in February that the show would see Season 6. He also knows where he would like to see the show end in relation to the current story arcs and, once again, implies the series would not likely end with Season 5 if this is the case.

Now, Den of Geek has pointed out that a casting call has gone out looking for extras for Season 6 of Vikings. According to them, History Channel is on the lookout for the following cast extras.

“Fishermen, carpenters, craftspeople, farmworkers, axe men/women, skilled swords people, M&F archers, bowmen & women, M&F rowers, M&F sailors, ship hands & deckhands, calligraphers, Latin speakers, Arab speakers, musicians, midwives, nurses, animal handlers, hunters, blacksmiths, lumberjacks, magicians, jugglers, tree surgeons, whittlers, males with all types of haircuts especially, long hair and beards, all sporty types, martial artists, boxers, no visible tattoos, women with all lengths of naturally coloured hair, all men prepared to grow hair and beards and men and women with punk style haircuts.”

While there are plenty of the usual suspects in this casting call, the request for Arab speaking cast members suggests Bjorn might still be far away from his native home in Season 6. Otherwise, the casting call seems pretty standard in regard to the usual array of characters required for Vikings.

Along with this news, it is anticipated filming for Season 6 will commence in September. If you are an actor and interested in trying out for an extra role in Vikings, you can find all the information here. This casting call is for August 29 and 30. Please be aware, though, that you must be available to work in Ireland.

You can view the new Season 5 trailer below.

History Channel has also released the official synopsis for Season 5 of Vikings.

“Season 5 begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the Gods. This season is full of startling alliances and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world.”

Season 5 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on November 29 with a special two-hour premiere.

