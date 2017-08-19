‘General Hospital’ Scoop: Robert Palmer Watkins Speaks Up About GH Exit, Steve Burton Tease Upcoming Episodes

The Quartermaines are growing scarce in Port Charles and the latest General Hospital Casting Scoop reveals Dillon will be out of the picture soon. Based on reports Robert Palmer Watkins who plays the role of Dillon Quartermaine was fired from ABC’s daytime soap GH.

Dillon is currently involved with Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin), and his dismissal could mean another GH shake-up. Over the recent months, casting scoops have been hinting on a series of dismissals. Thankfully, William DeVry’s contract negotiation was a success. Just a few days ago, General Hospital executive Frank Valentini delivered the exciting casting news that Julian Jerome will continue to be on the daytime soap.

Watkins Replies To Fans

The report revealing Watkins’ dismissal from General Hospital came from Daytime Confidential, Jamey Giddens cited multiple sources claiming Dillon Quartermaine would be wiped out of the canvas. The report also stated that Watkins was blindsided by the soap’s decision to let him go. Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that Watkins is going to take a break from General Hospital to focus on filming for the movie Last Three Days. The actor plays the role of an undercover cop in the said film. The actor announced the gig through Twitter back on July 31, and he even showed gratitude to General Hospital for allowing him to leave the show for a month to focus on his upcoming film.

Sometimes in life a door closes only so a window can open. There is so much to accomplish and see in this life. #staywoke #staygrateful pic.twitter.com/bc0xl7Yx2X — RobertPalmerWatkins (@Robertpwatkins) August 15, 2017

Back in mid-August, the actor had a meaningful Tweet. In light of the recent reports revealing he was fired from General Hospital, his Tweet makes a lot of sense. Needless to say, some soap blogs couldn’t help but link the actor’s decision to the upcoming return of Steve Burton in General Hospital. In response to the actor’s dismissal, fans started a petition to bring him back. The network is yet to address the news of Watkins’ departure from the soap. Meanwhile, the actor took to social media to express how thankful he is for the support fans are giving him overwhelming support.

Well…you fans are for sure appreciated. Your support is pretty overwhelming. Thanks for lifting me up ????????❤️ #gh — RobertPalmerWatkins (@Robertpwatkins) August 18, 2017

Soap Cities cited an insider report claiming he did not know what was going on, and he had no intention to leave General Hospital.

Steve Burton Tease New Episodes

Steve Burton who just started filming new episodes for General Hospital for his mystery role tease what’s to come in ABC’s daytime soap. When the soap confirmed Burton will appear in future episodes, there were a lot of theories on the role he is going to play. Burton used to play the role of Stone Cold Jason. When he left the show, Billy Miller took over the role. Right now Jason Morgan is involved with various storylines, particularly, Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) decision to leave the mob and Sam Morgan’s (Kelly Monaco) mental breakdown. Since Billy Miller just signed a contract with General Hospital, fans can rest assured the current Jason Morgan will stay in town. Since Burton will reportedly stay for a while, it seems like showrunners are going to take their time with the plot they are currently brewing.

Amazing to be BACK @GeneralHospital Thanks for all of the support..And always awesome to see @BfordAnderson pic.twitter.com/GXk5x2i39h — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) August 15, 2017

General Hospital posted a video of Burton after his first day of filming. The actor expressed how at home he felt on set, and teased the episodes he filmed are something fans wouldn’t want to miss.

While Burton did not spill anything during the short video, it can be noted that the actor was dressed in Stone Cold Jason’s signature attire. In a previous statement, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini revealed the upcoming appearance of someone with Jason’s old face is going to cause quite a stir, and it would affect almost everyone in Port Charles.

The countdown to Burton’s appearance in the soap would definitely be exciting as the story slowly unravels. Meanwhile, General Hospital will be preempted by The Great American Eclipse on Monday, and the soap will resume regular programming on Tuesday.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]