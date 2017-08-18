The Undertaker To Appear At ‘WWE SummerSlam’?

At WrestleMania 33, the Undertaker competed against Roman Reigns in the main event of the evening. At the conclusion of the match, Undertaker suffered just his second loss in WrestleMania history. In addition, The Phenom had a ceremonial departure, taking off his gloves, hat, and coat and putting those items in the middle of the ring. He also walked over and kissed his wife Michelle McCool, went to the entrance ramp, and descended down while holding his fist in the air.

By all assumptions, this was the end of the Undertaker’s WWE career. Not only because he had nothing else to prove, but mostly due to the 52-year-old former WWE World Champion suffering from multiple nagging injuries, especially his hips. Surgery seemed to be imminent, which would further elevate the chances of putting a cap on his career.

However, while Roman Reigns brags about ending the career of The Deadman and Paul Heyman co-signing it, the announcers, especially Michael Cole, have oftentimes left a small glimpse of hope that Undertaker may not be done yet.

Interestingly, while he lives in Texas, Brooklyn may be seeing him appear at the Barclays Center.

A picture arose today of Undertaker boarding a plane heading to New York, which is very timely for a SummerSlam surprise appearance.

Me and Undertaker always seem to board the same flight whenever going to NYC, no bs pic.twitter.com/Byo49p0jiW — Jesse Mr GQ Cantu (@Mr_GQ_Cantu) August 18, 2017

As of now, there has been no rumored angles set up for Undertaker, primarily due to the strong assumption that his in-ring career is over. Moreover, since he prides himself on staying mysterious to his fans even outside the ring, minus random occasions, it would not be likely that he would pop up for autograph appearances or to be featured in any interviews.

Recently, Michelle McCool posted a picture of Undertaker walking with his daughter, looking a bit leaner than he was at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

Afternoon hike with my loves…..???? A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Undertaker has been out of action for four and a half months, which seems to be ample time to allow his injuries to heal up. While there is nothing left for him to prove in the ring, fans would react in shock if they heard the gong this Sunday night inside the Barclays Center.

Regardless, the suspense that Undertaker may make an appearance creates excitement, even for advocates of him staying out of the ring.

[Featured Image by WWE]