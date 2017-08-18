Chris Hemsworth Admits Meeting Chris Pratt Left Him Feeling ‘Weirdly Shaken’

Without a doubt, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt play some of the most interesting Marvel characters to hit the big screen yet, so fans might have been curious to see the stars meet for the first time. While that wasn’t possible for most of us, Hemsworth gives us the next best thing in sharing what it was like to come face to face with his Avengers: Infinity War co-star for the first time.

Chris Hemsworth Was Intimidated By Star-Lord

There’s no denying that Chris Pratt successfully brought a blend of his sarcasm and charisma to his Guardians of the Galaxy character, so it’s not surprising that Hemsworth was a little put off by his first encounter with Pratt. US Weekly reports that Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel films, says he was a little put off by the other Chris’ presence.

“The first time I really met Chris Pratt and went on set with him and the Guardians, I was weirdly shaken,” said Mr. Hemsworth. “I don’t know why. He’s just so charismatic. And good at what he does.”

In truth Hemsworth can be a little intimidating himself, especially in his role as Thor, which he also reprises in Thor: Ragnarok. In that film, Chris comes up against Cate Blanchett, who plays the film’s big villain, Hela, Goddess of Death.

Ooga Chaka Motha Facka #guardiansofthegalaxy #volume2 A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Cate Blanchett Doesn’t Take Bull From Anyone

Mr. Hemsworth confessed to Elle that he was humbled by Blanchett, just as much as he was awed by Pratt’s personality. In meeting Cate for the first time, Chris learned that the award-winning actress doesn’t hold back. He says Blanchett has called him out for trying to bolster his ego and she doesn’t care who else might be around.

Chris says he learned quickly that Cate wouldn’t let him get away with the usual bravado. Instead the Thor: Ragnarok actress appreciates straightforward shooters. Hemsworth admits he had to learn to be himself around her.

Hemsworth adds that he was also nervous by Blanchett’s reputation. Through her years in Hollywood, Cate has garnered the respect of her peers and Hollywood executives, as well as an immense fanbase, for her range and talent as an actress. Chris says he felt intimidated by Cate’s shadow, when they first met, but he soon learned that Blanchett is just like anyone else.

Band of misfits #thorragnarok #marvel @taikawaititi @tessamaethompson @markruffalo #cateblanchett #jeffgoldblum #karlurban #rachelhouse A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

“Before you know it, you’re drinking and telling stories and cracking jokes,” Hemsworth said of getting to know Cate Blanchett. “She has a wild sense of humor.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters on November 3 of this year.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]